3 best Hulu movies to watch for Thanksgiving

When the turkey’s been eaten, the leftovers have been distributed, and you’re trying to figure out what to do with the rest of your day, the answer is often a movie or TV show. While there are always some solid options to check out in theaters, you may also find that you’re not really interested in leaving the house.

If that’s the case, then Hulu has some great recent titles that you can explore. These are titles that had limited runs in theaters, or never were in theaters at all, but are definitely just the right thing to use to cap off your Thanksgiving.

Theater Camp (2023)

A mockumentary about a theater camp going through a crisis, Theater Camp is a perfect combination of cynically funny and almost surprisingly heartfelt. Featuring a great cast that includes Molly Ball, Ben Platt, The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, and Jimmy Tatro, Theater Camp is about the incredibly dramatic way that theater kids and theater adults behave, especially when they’re around one another.

More importantly, though, Theater Camp is about how important it is to create a space for these kids to find one another, be dramatic and loud, and sing their hearts out together.

Rye Lane (2023)

A sharply directed, succinct rom-com from a first-time director, Rye Lane follows a man getting over a recent breakup who meets a woman who may be a new connection. Set in contemporary London, Rye Lane has a sharp script, and two deeply compelling performances from its leads, David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah.

Of course, conflict inevitably emerges between them, but Rye Lane is smart about the real issues its two leads have, both with one another and in general, and Rye Lane manages to feel like it’s about two real people. It’s the kind of movie we don’t get enough of anymore, and that’s part of what makes it so incredibly charming.

The Worst Person in the World (2022)

A deeply charming, slightly existential rom-com from Denmark, The Worst Person in the World follows a young woman who is just trying to navigate through life’s many challenges and decide who she is going to be. She’s not really the worst person in the world, but like many people in their late 20s, she sometimes feels like it.

The Worst Person in the World is charming, world-weary, and is anchored by a remarkable central performance from Renate Reinsve. Few movies have more immaculate vibes, and if you’re looking for an artier film that wears its heart on its sleeve, The Worst Person in the World is the perfect place to start.

