Where to watch all the winners at the 2023 Emmy Awards

After a four-month delay due to the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards finally handed out awards on Monday night. The ceremony was scheduled for September 2023, but the Hollywood labor disputes for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences moved the show to January 2024. Despite the delay, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson remained as host.

The night’s big winners were Succession, The Bear, and Beef, who combined to win 17 of the 27 awards presented on the telecast. Below, you’ll find information on how to stream all the major winners from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Succession (2018-2023)

After three terrific seasons, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong ended the series after the fourth season. After an epic season 3 finale, season 4 starts 48 hours before GoJo acquires Waystar Royco. After cutting out his children from the acquisition, Logan (Brian Cox) sets his sights on buying PGM. However, the trio of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) attempt to thwart their father’s plans and buy PGM for themselves.

Succession was met with universal acclaim and garnered 27 nominations, 14 of them in major (program, acting, directing, and writing) categories. Succession won six Emmys during the telecast, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Culkin), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Snook), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Matthew Macfadyen).

Stream Succession on Max

The Bear (2022-)

The TV show that made Americans scream “yes, chef” and “cousin” is The Bear, Hulu’s terrific dramedy about the inner workings of a Chicago restaurant. Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) is a talented young chef who returns home to run his family’s Italian beef shop after his brother’s suicide. With a dirty kitchen and an ill-equipped staff, Carmy works to turn around the failing restaurant.

The Bear has aired two seasons through FX on Hulu. However, the series was honored for its first season, not its second. The Bear received 13 Emmy nominations, winning six during the telecast, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (White), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Stream The Bear on Hulu.

The White Lotus (2021-)

After spending time in Maui for the first season, Mike White’s The White Lotus traveled to Sicily for an Italian vacation for season 2 featuring new guests and another resort. Season 2 featured an all-star cast led by Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid, the only character from season 1 to return for the Italian escapade. The satire focused on themes of infidelity, gender politics, and social class in season 2.

Season 1 cleaned up at the Emmys with 10 wins in limited or anthology series categories. However, season 2 was forced to compete in the drama categories. The White Lotus season 2 received 23 nominations, winning five, with the lone acting win awarded to Coolidge for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Stream The White Lotus on Max.

Beef (2023)

What starts as a minor incident in a parking lot transforms into a lengthy feud in Lee Sung Jin’s Beef. Danny Chao (Steven Yeun) nearly drives his car into the SUV of Amy Lau (Ali Wong). The incident sparks a road rage event, leading to an unnecessary car chase. From there, Danny and Amy stoop to new lows to exact their revenge on one another.

On the surface, Beef begins as a comedy about a fight between two strangers. However, the show ultimately becomes a bold series about trauma, anger, and personal hardship. Nominated for 13 Emmys, Beef ended the night with five major awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Yeun), and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Wong).

Stream Beef on Netflix.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)

The disturbing life of one of the nation’s deadliest serial killers is depicted in Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters stars as Jeffrey Dahmer, a sociopath and sex offender who murdered close to 20 males between 1978 and 1991. Other characters in Monster include Jeffrey’s father, Lionel (Richard Jenkins), Jeffrey’s stepmother, Shari (Molly Ringwald), and Jeffrey’s neighbor, Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash).

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became one of the most popular shows on Netflix and ranked third all-time for hours viewed on the service for English TV shows. Nominated for 13 Emmys, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story won one award on the telecast, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Nash.

Stream Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

Abbott Elementary (2021-)

The show single-handily keeping the mockumentary sitcom alive on broadcast television is Abbott Elementary. Created by Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary follows the staff at an underfunded Philadelphia public school as they try to navigate the trials and tribulations of the education system. Characters include hopeful teacher Janine Teagues (Brunson), tone-deaf principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), substitute teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), and veteran teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

The beloved sitcom received three Emmys for its first season, including an acting win for Randolph and a writing win for Brunson. Season 2 was nominated for eight Emmys and won in one category: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Brunson). Brunson became the second Black actress to win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The first was Isabel Sanford in 1981 for her role in The Jeffersons.

Stream Abbott Elementary on Max.

Black Bird (2022)

The remarkable true story of Jimmy Keene is the subject of Apple TV+’s chilling limited series, Black Bird. Keene (Taron Egerton) is a hotshot drug and weapons dealer sentenced to ten years in prison without bail. Seven months into his sentence, Jimmy is given the deal of a lifetime: if he can obtain a murder confession from suspected killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter-Hauser), he will be freed. However, Jimmy must transfer to one of the country’s most dangerous prisons to interact with Hall.

Created by noted crime novelist Dennis Lehane, Black Bird is a harrowing series that will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Nominated for three Emmys, Walter-Hauser walked away with a win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Stream Black Bird on Apple TV+.

