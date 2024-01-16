 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch all the winners at the 2023 Emmy Awards

Dan Girolamo
By

After a four-month delay due to the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards finally handed out awards on Monday night. The ceremony was scheduled for September 2023, but the Hollywood labor disputes for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences moved the show to January 2024. Despite the delay, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson remained as host.

The night’s big winners were SuccessionThe Bear, and Beef, who combined to win 17 of the 27 awards presented on the telecast. Below, you’ll find information on how to stream all the major winners from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Recommended Videos

Succession (2018-2023)

Three people talk in a room in Succession season 4.
HBO

After three terrific seasons, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong ended the series after the fourth season. After an epic season 3 finale, season 4 starts 48 hours before GoJo acquires Waystar Royco. After cutting out his children from the acquisition, Logan (Brian Cox) sets his sights on buying PGM. However, the trio of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) attempt to thwart their father’s plans and buy PGM for themselves.

Related

Succession was met with universal acclaim and garnered 27 nominations, 14 of them in major (program, acting, directing, and writing) categories. Succession won six Emmys during the telecast, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Culkin), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Snook), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Matthew Macfadyen).

Stream Succession on Max

The Bear (2022-)

Two men stand in a walk-in freezer.
Hulu

The TV show that made Americans scream “yes, chef” and “cousin” is The Bear, Hulu’s terrific dramedy about the inner workings of a Chicago restaurant. Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) is a talented young chef who returns home to run his family’s Italian beef shop after his brother’s suicide. With a dirty kitchen and an ill-equipped staff, Carmy works to turn around the failing restaurant.

The Bear has aired two seasons through FX on Hulu. However, the series was honored for its first season, not its second. The Bear received 13 Emmy nominations, winning six during the telecast, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (White), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Stream The Bear on Hulu.

The White Lotus (2021-)

Portia and Tanya stand by the sea together in The White Lotus Season 2.
Fabio Lovino / HBO

After spending time in Maui for the first season, Mike White’s The White Lotus traveled to Sicily for an Italian vacation for season 2 featuring new guests and another resort. Season 2 featured an all-star cast led by Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid, the only character from season 1 to return for the Italian escapade. The satire focused on themes of infidelity, gender politics, and social class in season 2.

Season 1 cleaned up at the Emmys with 10 wins in limited or anthology series categories. However, season 2 was forced to compete in the drama categories. The White Lotus season 2 received 23 nominations, winning five, with the lone acting win awarded to Coolidge for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Stream The White Lotus on Max.

Beef (2023)

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun lean out of their car windows in Beef.
Netflix

What starts as a minor incident in a parking lot transforms into a lengthy feud in Lee Sung Jin’s Beef. Danny Chao (Steven Yeun) nearly drives his car into the SUV of Amy Lau (Ali Wong). The incident sparks a road rage event, leading to an unnecessary car chase. From there, Danny and Amy stoop to new lows to exact their revenge on one another.

On the surface, Beef begins as a comedy about a fight between two strangers. However, the show ultimately becomes a bold series about trauma, anger, and personal hardship. Nominated for 13 Emmys, Beef ended the night with five major awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Yeun), and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Wong).

Stream Beef on Netflix.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland looking up at her vent in a scene from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Netflix

The disturbing life of one of the nation’s deadliest serial killers is depicted in Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters stars as Jeffrey Dahmer, a sociopath and sex offender who murdered close to 20 males between 1978 and 1991. Other characters in Monster include Jeffrey’s father, Lionel (Richard Jenkins), Jeffrey’s stepmother, Shari (Molly Ringwald), and Jeffrey’s neighbor, Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash).

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became one of the most popular shows on Netflix and ranked third all-time for hours viewed on the service for English TV shows. Nominated for 13 Emmys, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story won one award on the telecast, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Nash.

Stream Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

Abbott Elementary (2021-)

A group of women stand before a man in Abbott Elementary.
ABC

The show single-handily keeping the mockumentary sitcom alive on broadcast television is Abbott Elementary. Created by Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary follows the staff at an underfunded Philadelphia public school as they try to navigate the trials and tribulations of the education system. Characters include hopeful teacher Janine Teagues (Brunson), tone-deaf principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), substitute teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), and veteran teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

The beloved sitcom received three Emmys for its first season, including an acting win for Randolph and a writing win for Brunson. Season 2 was nominated for eight Emmys and won in one category: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Brunson). Brunson became the second Black actress to win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The first was Isabel Sanford in 1981 for her role in The Jeffersons.

Stream Abbott Elementary on Max.

Black Bird (2022)

Paul Walter Hauser and Taron Egerton sit at a small table in prison, facing each other, in a scene from Black Bird.
Apple

The remarkable true story of Jimmy Keene is the subject of Apple TV+’s chilling limited series, Black Bird. Keene (Taron Egerton) is a hotshot drug and weapons dealer sentenced to ten years in prison without bail. Seven months into his sentence, Jimmy is given the deal of a lifetime: if he can obtain a murder confession from suspected killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter-Hauser), he will be freed. However, Jimmy must transfer to one of the country’s most dangerous prisons to interact with Hall.

Created by noted crime novelist Dennis Lehane, Black Bird is a harrowing series that will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Nominated for three Emmys, Walter-Hauser walked away with a win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Stream Black Bird on Apple TV+.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The best Black movies on Netflix right now
Cynthia Erivo in Harriet

Even with the Black Stories collection, finding the best Black movies on Netflix can be a bit challenging. That's due in part to a frequently changing collection, and the fact that it's a big one! We regularly check the library, however, to keep this roundup up to date so when you want to experience Black stories, you can always reference this list. Read on for the best Black movies on Netflix.

Looking for more films and shows that illustrate the Black experience? Check out our roundups of the best Black shows and movies to stream across all platforms.

Read more
The best LGBTQ movies on Amazon Prime Video right now
Two boys ride a motorcycle in Summer of '85.

It took a while, but stories about the LGBTQ+ community are becoming more prominent on the big and small screens, and Amazon Prime Video is leading the streaming charge. The best LGBTQ+ movies on Amazon Prime allow people worldwide to feel represented and seen. Following the considerable success of the streaming's summer rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, Amazon is embracing its status as the streaming home for the best content for the queer community.

As one of the most progressive streamers, Prime Video has an enviable and considerably diverse library of LGBTQ+ stories. So, if you're looking to expand your horizons or watch a movie that feels more representative of you and your life, you have some great options here, from laugh-out-loud comedies to heart-wrenching dramas. We've curated a list of the best LGBTQ+ movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
When you're done going through this list, check out the best LGBTQ movies on Netflix, as well as the best LGBTQ films to stream right now on multiple services.

Read more
The best feel-good movies on Netflix right now
Mario, Peach, and Toad stand above the clouds together in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The best feel-good movies on Netflix right now include some animated movies that rank among the best of 2023, as well as a late addition to the streaming service at the close of the year.

While the latest iteration of Chicken Run hit the streaming service directly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie needed to wind its way through movie theaters and another streaming service before finally reaching Netflix. We didn't rescue Princess Peach, but we did sort through the best feel-good movies on Netflix and we feel good about our list below.

Read more