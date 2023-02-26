If the Golden Globes and the Oscars mark the beginning and the end of the 2023 awards season, respectively, then the SAG Awards are the unofficial middle. The SAGs are bestowed “by actors, for actors,” as the voting body consists of members from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The ceremony tends to predict how the rest of the awards season will turn out as many winners go on to win Oscars.

The 2023 SAG Awards will hand out trophies in both film and television. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin each received five SAG nominations, which ties the record for most nominations ever. For television, the final season of Ozark leads the field with four nominations.

If you plan on tuning in for the 2023 SAG Awards, scroll below for information on when and where to watch!

When are the 2023 SAG Awards?

The 2023 SAG Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 26. The ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

Where to watch the 2023 SAG Awards

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 2023 SAG Awards have a new broadcast partner thanks to a multiyear partnership with Netflix. The ceremony will air on Netflix’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET. In 2024, the ceremony will air directly on Netflix, which will mark one of the first times a major film or TV awards show will broadcast on a streaming service.

Who are the 2023 SAG nominees?

In the film division, there are six outstanding performance categories: Male Actor in a Leading Role, Female Actor in a Leading Role, Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Cast in a Motion Picture, Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

With the Oscars only weeks away, the SAG Awards will provide clarity on who the favorites will be heading into the Academy Awards. Last year, the five major winners (cast and four acting categories) went on to win Oscars in their respective categories. This year, all eyes are on Outstanding Cast, which is believed to be a three-horse race between Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans.

In the television division, there are nine outstanding performance categories: Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Male Actor in a Drama Series, Female Actor in a Drama Series, Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Ensemble in a Drama Series, Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

The television categories will be guaranteed to have new winners in each category except for one, as Jean Smart has a chance to win back-to-back for Female Actor in a Comedy Series. Keep an eye on Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus, which will be looking to continue their dominance after winning multiple awards at the Golden Globes.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations