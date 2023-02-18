Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Though the calendar reads 2023, there’s still business regarding the year in film for 2022. The top prizes for films released in 2022 will be awarded this March at the 95th Academy Awards (2023 Oscars). The Oscars are the equivalent of the Emmys in television or the Grammys in music. It’s arguably the most prestigious awards show in pop culture.

This year’s nominees make up one of the most balanced lineups in recent memory, meaning a variety of films from multiple genres received nominations. From gigantic blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, to character-driven dramas like The Banshees of Inisherin and Women Talking, there’s something for all types of cinema lovers.

If you plan on watching the 2023 Oscars, you can find out how below!

When are the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will air live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 12. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Where to watch the 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. ABC can be found on your cable or satellite subscription. The Oscars can be seen free over the air on your local ABC station. Watch on ABC.com and the ABC App by signing in with your provider.

Where to stream the 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars can be seen through live streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+.

FuboTV has four plans: Pro Quarterly, Elite Quarterly, Premiere Quarterly, and Latino Quarterly. The first three range from $70 to $100 per month, and Latino Quarterly starts at $25 per month.

Finally, YouTube TV costs $65 per month. For a limited time, that price drops to $55 per month for the first three months.

Who is hosting?

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the show. This marks the third time Kimmel will host the show after hosting in 2017 and 2018.

Who are the 2023 Oscar nominees?

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, the feel-good story of the year, leads the pack with 11 nominations, with acting nominations for Michelle Yeoh (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Ends), Stephanie Hsu (Joy Ride), and Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom). All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin are tied with nine nominations apiece.

Elvis received eight nominations, including Best Actor for rising star Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two). The Fabelmans sits right behind Elvis with seven nominations as Steven Spielberg looks to win his third Oscar for Best Director. Tár and Top Gun: Maverick garnered six nominations each, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collected five nominations.

You can also check out our article on where to watch all the Best Picture nominees.

