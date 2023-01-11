 Skip to main content
The Fabelmans, Abbott Elementary among big winners at 2023 Golden Globes

Dan Girolamo
By

Hollywood’s biggest stars were on hand for the 80th Golden Globes, which saw The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin take home the top prizes in film, and House of the DragonAbbott Elementary and The White Lotus reigned supreme in television. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the ceremony aired on NBC for the first time since 2021.

Contents

Steven Spielberg was one of the biggest winners of the night, winning Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama for his semi-autobiographical passion project, The Fabelmans. Martin McDonagh matched Spielberg with two wins, Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for The Banshees of Inisherin. McDonagh’s star in Banshees, Colin Farrell, took home Best Actor – Musical or Comedy while Austin Butler won Best Actor – Drama for his turn as Elvis Presley in Elvis.

Colin Farrell walks with his donkey in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary walked away with wins for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress – Musical or Comedy (Brunson), and Best Supporting Actor – Musical or Comedy (Tyler James Williams). Jennifer Coolidge arguably stole the night with her acceptance speech for her supporting win as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus. Meanwhile, HBO asserted its dominance, winning Best Drama for House of the Dragon and Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for The White Lotus.

View the list of winners below.

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler, Elvis 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh,  Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Director — Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, RRR

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Two girls in an embrace in a scene from House of the Dragon on HBO Max.
Ollie Upton / HBO

Television

Best Television Series – Drama: House of the Dragon

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary 

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

