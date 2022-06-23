Yellowstone is a hugely popular show that looks at the conflicts between a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and land developers. With a fantastic cast and a compelling storyline, it follows the Dutton family and looks at family drama as well as internal politics between the different landowners. Here’s how to watch Yellowstone online.

Created By : Taylor Sheridan and John Linson

: Taylor Sheridan and John Linson Cast : Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser

: Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser Number of Seasons: 4

Best way to watch Yellowstone online in the U.S.

The best way to watch Yellowstone online is by signing up to Paramount+. The fairly new streaming service offers all things Paramount as well as a significant chunk of the CBS catalog. Besides including Paramount movies and all things Star Trek, Paramount Plus is also the home of Yellowstone’s prequel show, 1883. Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount Plus in HD.

Currently, users can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ if they have not used the service before. After the seven-day trial period, it’s possible to sign up for one of two Paramount+ plans. The Essential plan costs $5 per month and includes some ads to support the service. The other option is to sign up for the Premium plan for $10 per month. This means users can enjoy an ad-free experience as well as be able to download Yellowstone to watch offline when they need to.

Watch Now

Other ways to watch Yellowstone online in the U.S.

While Yellowstone is most easily available through Paramount+, there are other ways to watch it online in the U.S. All four seasons are available to stream via Peacock Premium, as well as DirecTV. Other streaming options mean users can watch one season of Yellowstone via Peacock, Discovery+, and Spectrum On-Demand.

If you’d prefer to purchase Yellowstone to watch online, it’s available from multiple sources. All four seasons can be purchased on iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Redbox, Microsoft Store, and the Google Play Store. Owners of 4K TVs should favor purchasing it from the Vudu store as it’s the only place where you can see Yellowstone in 4K resolutions.

How to watch Yellowstone from anywhere in the world

If you regularly travel abroad but still wish to watch Paramount+, there is a way of keeping up with Yellowstone. Even if you’re visiting a country that doesn’t ordinarily have access to Paramount+, you can use a VPN to log into your Paramount+ account to watch your favorite shows.

A VPN works by allowing you to choose a U.S.-based server while traveling to a different country. From there, you can log into your Paramount+ account with the service assuming you’re still at home. You then have access to all the usual shows you’d be able to watch from the comfort of home.

The best VPN for streaming is ExpressVPN. It offers high speeds, reliability, and includes plenty of servers so you can easily find one that allows you to stream as if you were at home.

Editors' Recommendations