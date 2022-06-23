 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals

How to watch Yellowstone online: Stream the western drama for free

Jennifer Allen
By
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone standing next to a horse.

Yellowstone is a hugely popular show that looks at the conflicts between a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and land developers. With a fantastic cast and a compelling storyline, it follows the Dutton family and looks at family drama as well as internal politics between the different landowners. Here’s how to watch Yellowstone online.

  • Created By: Taylor Sheridan and John Linson
  • Cast: Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser
  • Number of Seasons: 4

Best way to watch Yellowstone online in the U.S.

The best way to watch Yellowstone online is by signing up to Paramount+. The fairly new streaming service offers all things Paramount as well as a significant chunk of the CBS catalog. Besides including Paramount movies and all things Star Trek, Paramount Plus is also the home of Yellowstone’s prequel show, 1883. Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount Plus in HD.

Currently, users can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ if they have not used the service before. After the seven-day trial period, it’s possible to sign up for one of two Paramount+ plans. The Essential plan costs $5 per month and includes some ads to support the service. The other option is to sign up for the Premium plan for $10 per month. This means users can enjoy an ad-free experience as well as be able to download Yellowstone to watch offline when they need to.

Watch Now

Other ways to watch Yellowstone online in the U.S.

While Yellowstone is most easily available through Paramount+, there are other ways to watch it online in the U.S. All four seasons are available to stream via Peacock Premium, as well as DirecTV. Other streaming options mean users can watch one season of Yellowstone via Peacock, Discovery+, and Spectrum On-Demand.

If you’d prefer to purchase Yellowstone to watch online, it’s available from multiple sources. All four seasons can be purchased on iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Redbox, Microsoft Store, and the Google Play Store. Owners of 4K TVs should favor purchasing it from the Vudu store as it’s the only place where you can see Yellowstone in 4K resolutions.

How to watch Yellowstone from anywhere in the world

If you regularly travel abroad but still wish to watch Paramount+, there is a way of keeping up with Yellowstone. Even if you’re visiting a country that doesn’t ordinarily have access to Paramount+, you can use a VPN to log into your Paramount+ account to watch your favorite shows.

A VPN works by allowing you to choose a U.S.-based server while traveling to a different country. From there, you can log into your Paramount+ account with the service assuming you’re still at home. You then have access to all the usual shows you’d be able to watch from the comfort of home.

The best VPN for streaming is ExpressVPN. It offers high speeds, reliability, and includes plenty of servers so you can easily find one that allows you to stream as if you were at home.

Editors' Recommendations

Flux Gourmet review: A surreal comedy that’s a test of taste

Billy, Elle, and Lamina stand in front of a banquet table together in Flux Gourmet.

It’s time for the Mario Sports games to go free-to-play

Mario and his team pose in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

How to watch Friends online: Stream every episode of the sitcom now

Friends cast sitting together smiling.

Should you shop 4th of July sales or wait until Prime Day 2022?

Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.

Best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day (and June 2022)

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

Best Router Deals for Prime Day (and June 2022)

A Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 wireless router creates a powerful network for streaming TV shows.

Walmart Prime Day Deals 2022: What to expect in July

walmart sams club electronic cigarettes stop selling vaping products outdoor sign

Why fitness tracker subscriptions are a rip-off (and how to avoid them)

A carbon colored Fitbit Sense is worn on a mans wrist.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for June 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Best robot vacuum deals for June 2022

Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.

You can finally watch TikTok videos on Vizio smart TVs. Here’s how to do it

A smartphone and two other devices on a white table. The smartphone has the TikTok logo on its screen.

Best Prime Day Treadmill Deals 2022: What to expect in July

NordicTrack Commercial X22i Treadmill.

Best Prime Day iPad Deals 2022: What to expect in July

Prime Day 2021 iPad Deals