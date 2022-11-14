After a 10-month hiatus, the Dutton family returns to Paramount Network for the fifth season of Yellowstone. The popular drama became the most-watched show on cable and the number-one non-football show in 2021-2022. Ahead of the season 5 premiere, catch up on all of the Dutton family drama in this recap from the Paramount Network.

Season 4 began with an investigation as the Duttons’ attempt to figure out who tried to kill John, Beth, and Kayce at the end of season 3. In a shocking twist, Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall, organized the hit on the Dutton family. Beth learns about this stunning revelation and gives Jamies a choice: kill his biological father or go to prison. Jamie chooses to kill his father, and while disposing of the body, Beth snaps a picture of the act, owning Jamie from here on out.

At the start of season 5, John is sworn in as the Governor of Montana. John will continue to manipulate his children to ensure his family remains powerful, as evidenced in the trailer. Meanwhile, Kayce is expecting his second child with his wife, Monica. However, Kayce saw a vision of the end of his relationship with Monica in a tribal ceremony so this thought will loom large over the youngest Dutton.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, the family patriarch. Co-starring alongside Costner are Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, and Gil Birmingham. The success of Yellowstone has spawned three spinoff series: 1883, 1923, and 6666.

Yellowstone airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday nights on Paramount Network.

