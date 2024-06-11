 Skip to main content
The end is near: The Boys to conclude with season 5

By
Homelander holds a boy's shoulder as he walks down the street.
Jasper Savage / Amazon Content Services

The Boys is coming to an end. Series creator Eric Kripke announced today that The Boys will conclude with season 5.

“#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season,” Kripke wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

Kripke tweeted a picture of the final page of the season 4 finale, though the plot details and lines have been redacted. The final line reads, “See you for our final season, motherfucker!”

During The Boys season 4 press tour, Kripke danced around questions about the series ending after five seasons. In an interview with Inverse, Kripke did not speculate about how the show would end. However, Kripke called himself the person who has been the “most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go,” mentioning that he would remain quiet until further notice.

The announcement comes on the heels of the season 4 premiere. “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office — and Butcher, who has only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader,” Amazon’s season 4 synopsis reads. “The team is fed up with his lies — but with the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world.”

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. New additions to the season 4 cast include Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys is based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Developed and executive produced by Kripke, The Boys premiered in 2019 to a positive reception, with season 2 receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will stream on June 13, 2024, on Prime Video.

