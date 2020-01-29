Amazon Prime Video

You love the free shipping, but if you haven’t gotten into Amazon Prime’s biggest perk, Amazon Prime Video, then you’re missing out. The streaming service’s library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and user-generated content has been growing steadily in recent years, and its original content keeps getting better and better. Whether you are wondering about what’s new and what’s leaving, curious when the next season of Jack Ryan debuts, or want to find the best sci-fi flicks you can watch on Prime Video, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix vs. Amazon Prime Video

6 Marvelous Mrs. Maisel characters inspired by real people

By Christine Persaud

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime

Trying to find the best subscription streaming service for your tight budget? Let's compare the big three.
By Josh Levenson
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K

The best Amazon Original series available now

Amazon Studios may not have as many in-house productions as Netflix, but the streaming service has plenty of great shows to check out. Here are the best Amazon Original series available now.
By Rick Marshall
Amazon deletes first trailer for The Boys season 2, but it’s still available

Amazon released its first trailer for the second season of its hit (anti-)superhero show, The Boys. From all appearances, things are about to get bloodier and even zanier.
By Nick Perry
Stuffed? Kick back with the best Thanksgiving movies and TV episodes

Are you relaxing at home for Thanksgiving weekend? Don't feel like watching football all day? Get ready to stream or rent these Thanksgiving movies and TV episodes instead.
By Ryan Waniata, Christine Persaud
Amazon Prime vs. Disney+: Which streaming service is right for you?

Disney+, the new streaming home for Marvel, Star Wars, and more, is grabbing all the headlines, but Amazon Prime Video has more movies than any other streaming service and some of TV's hottest shows.
By Chris Gates
The hottest new series and seasons streaming in November 2019

November 2019 is full of new TV series and seasons to stream, from hotly anticipated shows like The Mandalorian to documentaries like The World According to Jeff Goldblum.
By Christine Persaud
Disney bans Netflix, Amazon vanishes from Apple: Welcome to the streaming wars

With the Amazon Prime Video app disappearing from Apple's App Store and Disney banning Netflix ads from its networks, the streaming war is heating up quickly.
By Rick Marshall
New York Comic Con: All the TV and movie panels you won’t want to miss

From Star Trek to Stephen King to the Walking Dead, New York Comic Con has something for everyone. Here are the panels you'll want to pay attention to when NYCC takes over the Javits Center this October.
By Chris Gates
Phoebe Waller-Bridge turns Emmys into huge Amazon deal, and TV is better for it

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of television's fastest-rising stars, and she has turned a big night at the Emmys into a huge deal with Amazon Studios.
By Rick Marshall
A year of firsts, diversity, and no host: 5 takeaways from the 2019 Emmys

It was a year of firsts, category upsets, diversity, and no host as the Emmy Awards featured several big wins for streaming services and memorable speeches.
By Christine Persaud
The best new shows streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more in September

From Netflix to Hulu, HBO to Amazon Prime Video, here are the most-anticipated series that will be premiering on streaming services in September 2019.
By Christine Persaud
Go beyond the Ring Gate with a sneak peak of The Expanse season 4

After getting axed by the SyFy network after three seasons, The Expanse, the best sci-fi show no one is watching, was rescued by Amazon Prime. Now there's a new teaser trailer giving a glimpse of what we can expect to see in season 4.
By Georgina Torbet
Confused Christian group petitions Netflix to cancel Amazon’s Good Omens

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition asking Netflix to cancel Good Omens, Neil Gaiman's comedy about an angel, a demon, and the Antichrist. The problem? Netflix has nothing to do with the show.
By Chris Gates

Amazon ups the ante with Netflix, aims to release up to 30 movies a year

Netflix has a huge budget for both licensed and original content. But Amazon Studios isn't far behind. Studio chief Jennifer Salke revealed a plan to do 30 theatrical and direct-to-Amazon Prime titles this year alone.
By Simon Cohen
Google Chromecast returns to Amazon just in time for the holiday shopping crunch

It's been a chilly few years between Google and Amazon, but things may be improving. You can now buy two versions of Google's Chromecast on Amazon, something that hasn't be possible since 2015.
By Simon Cohen
YouTube Premium on the rocks? Original series will be ad-supported in 2020

In what will be seen by many as an acknowledgment that it can't compete with Netflix and Amazon Video, YouTube announced that its original programming will soon be available as ad-supported streaming for all of its 2 billion users.
By Simon Cohen
‘The Expanse’ gets a new life, will continue with Season 4 on Amazon Prime

In a surprise announcement at a panel discussion featuring the cast and crew of The Expanse, Jeff Bezos confirmed that the critically acclaimed sci-fi series will continue with the fourth season premiering on Amazon Prime.
By Rick Marshall
Amazon lands Nazi-hunting series ‘The Hunt’ from ‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele

Amazon Studios has picked up the Nazi-hunting series The Hunt, developed by Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele's production studio, and penned by two-time Blacklist screenwriter David Weil.
By Rick Marshall
Documents show Amazon isn’t playing the same game as Netflix, and never was

According to apparent leaked internal documents obtained by Reuters, Amazon’s viewer numbers mean an entirely different thing to the company than they would to Netflix, Hulu, or other services.
By Kris Wouk
Amazon now lets you buy UFC pay-per-view events — no Prime necessary

In a move that sees it moving closer to becoming a viable alternative to a traditional cable subscription, Amazon is now selling UFC pay-per-views, and you don't even need a Prime subscription.
By Kris Wouk
Try before you buy with the best free trials on Amazon

Why choose to pay for something if you're not sure you're going to like it? These 5 Amazon free trials let you test the waters before you dive right in, so there's plenty of time to decide.
By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon makes ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ free for anyone to stream after Globes wins

Amazon's comedy series Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won two Golden Globes Awards for its first season. To celebrate, Amazon has decided to make the entire season available to stream this weekend, regardless if you have an Amazon Prime subscription or not.
By Keith Nelson Jr.
Amazon’s ‘The Tick’ is back in blue in first trailer for second half of season 1

Amazon Studios has released a trailer for the second half of 'The Tick' season 1, offering a preview of what's to come when the popular show returns February 23 with six more episodes.
By Rick Marshall
After an agonizing wait, Apple TV 4K finally supports Amazon Prime Video

The wait is finally over: The Amazon Prime Video app is now available on Apple TV 4K in over 100 countries, finally putting to bed peristent rumors that the release was imminent. But there a few caveats with the Apple TV 4K version.
By Simon Cohen
After a long delay, Amazon Prime Video finally lands on the Apple TV

Roughly six months after Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Amazon Prime Video would come to the Apple TV, it has finally arrived, and is available for third-generation and later models.
By Kris Wouk
Amazon reportedly pulls the plug on its rumored live TV streaming service

Before competition from the likes of Google and Hulu emerged, Amazon was rumored to be planning a live TV streaming service of its own to compete with Sling TV and similar services. Now it appears that those plans are no more.
By Kris Wouk
Amazon’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ just got its first teaser trailer

John Krasinski ('The Office') is set to portray the fifth iteration of CIA analyst Jack Ryan in Amazon's upcoming series. We just received the first teaser trailer for the series, which premieres in 2018.
By Nick Hastings, Rick Marshall

Funny or Die has Justin Long tackle internet fame in ‘The Real Stephen Blatt’

Funny or Die's first Amazon Prime Video exclusive will be The Real Stephen Blatt miniseries starring Justin Long. The series will document the rise and fall of someone who accidentally becomes famous on the internet.
By Keith Nelson Jr.
See a hero fall from a building in a single bound in 'The Tick' trailer

Peter Serafinowicz dons the iconic blue, barrel-chested suit in the new trailer for Amazon Studios' adaptation of The Tick, which is scheduled to hit the Prime Video service on August 25.
By Brad Jones
Amazon's 'Comrade Detective' sees plenty of 'A'-listers doing voiceover work

Amazon's Romanian comedy Comrade Detective features voiceover work from Mahershala Ali and Channing Tatum, among and other Hollywood A-listers. The series is slated to be available on Amazon Prime Video on August 4.
By Keith Nelson Jr.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine warns against choosing Netflix over sleep

Following CEO Reed Hastings' proclamation of Netflix competing with sleep, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) outlined the dangers of sleep deprivations and tips on how to responsibly binge-watch TV shows.
By Keith Nelson Jr.
Netflix gives America’s history an R-rated revision in its first animated film

Netflix's first original animated film will be America: The Motion Picture, a revisionist take on the early days of America. Channing Tatum will star as George Washington and the film will be directed by Archer's Matt Thompson.
By Keith Nelson Jr.
Live-action prequel to ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ hits Amazon Prime this month

Ubisoft will explore the backstory behind its upcoming open-world shooter Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands in War Within the Cartel, a live-action prequel premiering via Twitch and Amazon Prime Video later this month.
By Danny Cowan
Report: Facebook plans to invade your TV screen with its new video app

Facebook is heading to a TV screen near you, but probably not in its traditional form. The company is developing a video-centric app for television set-top boxes (including Apple TV), according to a new report.
By Saqib Shah
Amazon looks to take on Netflix by offering Prime Video worldwide

Following Netflix taking its video streaming service global earlier this year, Amazon's Prime Video is now available in more than 200 countries, kicking things off with introductory pricing and a seven-day free trial.
By Kris Wouk
Amazon Prime is being offered at an aggressive discount in India

As per recent reports, Amazon is looking to make headway in India. As an introductory offer, Amazon is giving Indian subscribers a chance to buy a year-long subscription to Prime (which will include Prime Video) for just 499 rupees, or $7.50.
By Lulu Chang
Bryan Cranston’s ‘Sneaky Pete’ is expected to air on Amazon in January

Sneaky Pete, which features Bryan Cranston's first role on a TV series since Breaking Bad, is expected to debut on Amazon next January. The show missed its initial 2016 release date after the original showrunner was replaced.
By Keith Nelson Jr.
‘The Departed’ is getting rebooted as a TV series at Amazon

Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning film The Departed is being rebooted as a TV series. The project is currently in development at Amazon and will reportedly be set in present-day Chicago.
By Stephanie Topacio Long
Amazon puts pilot episodes of 10 of its original shows on Facebook and YouTube

Amazon has placed 10 pilot episodes of its original series -- five for adults, five for children -- on it's YouTube channel, and will post them to Facebook video soon in an effort to boost subscribers.
By Parker Hall
PBS Kids programming to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video was named the exclusive streaming provider for PBS Kids in a deal that will give Amazon Prime Video access to the children's programming six months after it airs on PBS.
By Dave Palmer
Amazon brings Dolby Vision TVs into the HDR fold with short list of titles

Last year, Amazon began streaming content from Amazon Video in HDR, but it was only available to those with HDR10-enabled TVs. Now the other major HDR technology, Dolby Vision, is also supported by the streaming service.
By Kris Wouk
Let the binge begin: ‘Downton Abbey’ season 6 arrives on Amazon Video

Put on a pot of tea and plan your Downton Abbey marathon: The complete series is now available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Video for Prime members. Season 6 of the hit show has just been added.
By Stephanie Topacio Long
The answer to why Amazon shunned Apple TV and Chromecast only creates more questions

Are you still struggling with the fact that Amazon Prime Video isn't available on Apple TV, Chromecast, or even Android TV? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tried to tell us why, but we don't feel any better about it.
By Robert Nazarian
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’ new period drama is coming to the U.S.

Downton Abbey is over, but fans of the hit series will soon be able to console themselves with creator Julian Fellowes' latest period drama. Amazon has acquired U.S. streaming to the series, Doctor Thorne.
By Stephanie Topacio Long
You can now subscribe to Amazon’s video service without joining Prime

Just ahead of a price increase for many long-time Netflix subscribers, Amazon has introduced a new standalone subscription for its Prime Video service, as well as monthly pricing for its standard Prime membership.
By Kris Wouk
This new app brings Tinder-style swiping to movie and TV viewing

Mighty TV is a new app that uses Tinder-style left and right swipes to quickly dial in TV show and movie recommendations for its users, which they can then start watching right from their mobile devices.
By Kris Wouk
Amazon job listing indicates a 3D VR video platform is on the way

Could Amazon's Prime Instant video service be making its way to virtual reality headsets, complete with stereoscopic 3D functionality? This GlassDoor job opening seems to suggest so.
By Gabe Carey
