3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July

Rom-coms make you feel good any time of the year. But on a nice summer night, it’s the best way to relax in front of the TV after a busy day out with the kids or while chilling at the trailer or cottage. The 2000s was a pretty hot year for rom-coms with several memorable ones that performed well at the box office and/or went over well with fans.

Actors like Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, and Paul Rudd are no strangers to the genre, and they star in three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July. Each begins with a unique story, from a man trying to achieve a milestone to a teen who wishes to bypass the awkward years and a couple whose marriage is put to the test. They all have their own tones and twists, but each is fun to watch in its own right.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The movie that brought a whole new meaning to the name “Kelly Clarkson,” Steve Carell starred in this rom-com the same year that The Office premiered on NBC. Directed by Judd Apatow, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is Andy (Carell) who has been on Earth for four decades but still hasn’t ever consummated a relationship (or even really had one at all). When his co-workers discover this tidbit, they decide that it’s time for him to truly become a man and make it their mission to change his sexual status.

Naturally, hilarity ensues as they prepare Andy for pursuing women, particularly Trish (Catherine Keener), who has piqued his interest. But it’s easier said than done, especially when the guys helping him aren’t exactly Casanovas themselves. From speed dating to prostitutes to break the ice, pornography, and a number of missed attempts, you can guess how it eventually ends. But it doesn’t matter because The 40-Year-Old Virgin is pure fun the entire way through. Not only is Carell’s quirky style perfect for the role, the supporting cast including Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks, Leslie Mann, and Jane Lynch, shine just as brightly as their ridiculous characters.

Stream The 40-Year-Old Virgin on Amazon Prime Video.

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Available via Freevee with ads, this classic 2000s fantasy rom-com is already 20 years old, if you can believe it. It’s a body-swap formula that has arguably been played out far too many times, but there’s something endearing about 13 Going on 30. When nerdy 13-year-old Jenna (Christa B. Allen) wishes she could be a popular 30-year-old after an embarrassing moment at her birthday party, her wish comes true. She awakens in the body of a 30-year-old woman, played by Jennifer Garner. She has the life she dreamed of, including a swanky New York City apartment, a handsome boyfriend, and a fun job at her favorite fashion magazine. But as she learns more about the path her life took to get there, Jenna realizes that being popular isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be.

From the memorable Thriller dance scene to the great chemistry between Garner and Mark Ruffalo as the adult version of her childhood best friend Matty and the thoughtful lessons about what’s truly important, 13 Going on 30 is one of Garner’s most memorable and charming movies. Its sweet story could arguably not have been told as convincingly without Garner’s ability to tackle such innocence and naivety with both humor and relatability.

Stream 13 Going on 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

Wanderlust (2012)

Even if you’re a fan of Judd Apatow’s work, Wanderlust might be one of his comedies you missed. Co-produced by Paul Rudd, he stars as George, a married man who buys a micro-loft in New York with his wife, Linda (Jennifer Anison), only to find out shortly thereafter that his company has gone under. Making things worse, Linda’s documentary doesn’t get sold to a network as she had hoped. Both jobless and forced to sell their new place, they come upon a cute bed-and-breakfast while on route to George’s brother’s house. Circumstances lead to them staying, where they discover that it’s a hippie commune. Maybe it won’t be so bad. Plus, it’s a place to stay and a new lease on life.

From bizarre situations to residents who love to walk around nude, the encouragement of free love, and a fight with property developers who want to tear down the place to build a casino, Wanderlust is exactly what you’d expect from an Apatow comedy. On the right day and in the right mood, it’s perfect summer viewing.

Stream Wanderlust on Amazon Prime Video.