 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July

By
Steve Carell on a table getting his chest waxed while friends look on in horror in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
Universal Pictures

Rom-coms make you feel good any time of the year. But on a nice summer night, it’s the best way to relax in front of the TV after a busy day out with the kids or while chilling at the trailer or cottage. The 2000s was a pretty hot year for rom-coms with several memorable ones that performed well at the box office and/or went over well with fans.

Actors like Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, and Paul Rudd are no strangers to the genre, and they star in three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July. Each begins with a unique story, from a man trying to achieve a milestone to a teen who wishes to bypass the awkward years and a couple whose marriage is put to the test. They all have their own tones and twists, but each is fun to watch in its own right.

Recommended Videos

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The movie that brought a whole new meaning to the name “Kelly Clarkson,” Steve Carell starred in this rom-com the same year that The Office premiered on NBC. Directed by Judd Apatow, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is Andy (Carell) who has been on Earth for four decades but still hasn’t ever consummated a relationship (or even really had one at all). When his co-workers discover this tidbit, they decide that it’s time for him to truly become a man and make it their mission to change his sexual status.

Naturally, hilarity ensues as they prepare Andy for pursuing women, particularly Trish (Catherine Keener), who has piqued his interest. But it’s easier said than done, especially when the guys helping him aren’t exactly Casanovas themselves. From speed dating to prostitutes to break the ice, pornography, and a number of missed attempts, you can guess how it eventually ends. But it doesn’t matter because The 40-Year-Old Virgin is pure fun the entire way through. Not only is Carell’s quirky style perfect for the role, the supporting cast including Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks, Leslie Mann, and Jane Lynch, shine just as brightly as their ridiculous characters.

Stream The 40-Year-Old Virgin on Amazon Prime Video.

13 Going on 30 (2004)

13 GOING ON 30 [2004] – Official Trailer (HD)

Available via Freevee with ads, this classic 2000s fantasy rom-com is already 20 years old, if you can believe it. It’s a body-swap formula that has arguably been played out far too many times, but there’s something endearing about 13 Going on 30. When nerdy 13-year-old Jenna (Christa B. Allen) wishes she could be a popular 30-year-old after an embarrassing moment at her birthday party, her wish comes true. She awakens in the body of a 30-year-old woman, played by Jennifer Garner. She has the life she dreamed of, including a swanky New York City apartment, a handsome boyfriend, and a fun job at her favorite fashion magazine. But as she learns more about the path her life took to get there, Jenna realizes that being popular isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be.

From the memorable Thriller dance scene to the great chemistry between Garner and Mark Ruffalo as the adult version of her childhood best friend Matty and the thoughtful lessons about what’s truly important, 13 Going on 30 is one of Garner’s most memorable and charming movies. Its sweet story could arguably not have been told as convincingly without Garner’s ability to tackle such innocence and naivety with both humor and relatability.

Stream 13 Going on 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

Wanderlust (2012)

Even if you’re a fan of Judd Apatow’s work, Wanderlust might be one of his comedies you missed. Co-produced by Paul Rudd, he stars as George, a married man who buys a micro-loft in New York with his wife, Linda (Jennifer Anison), only to find out shortly thereafter that his company has gone under. Making things worse, Linda’s documentary doesn’t get sold to a network as she had hoped. Both jobless and forced to sell their new place, they come upon a cute bed-and-breakfast while on route to George’s brother’s house. Circumstances lead to them staying, where they discover that it’s a hippie commune. Maybe it won’t be so bad. Plus, it’s a place to stay and a new lease on life.

From bizarre situations to residents who love to walk around nude, the encouragement of free love, and a fight with property developers who want to tear down the place to build a casino, Wanderlust is exactly what you’d expect from an Apatow comedy. On the right day and in the right mood, it’s perfect summer viewing.

Stream Wanderlust on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
5 best Amazon Prime Video movies to watch this 4th of July weekend
A man cocks a gun in The Beekeeper.

Mid-week holidays are the worst, because most of us have to come back to work the next day. If you're among the unlucky who had to be back on the job this Friday, then our suggestion for Amazon Prime Video subscribers is to unwind this weekend and catch some of the best movies that you can stream.

The Fourth of July is the most patriotic holiday of the year, but if we recommended something like Born on the Fourth of July, then it's a little too depressing for the occasion. Instead, our picks for the five best Amazon Prime Video movies to watch on the Fourth of July weekend feature some of the streamer's best options for action, comedy, horror, drama, and a thriller.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July
A woman and a man talk in court in Jagged Edge.

Want to stream a good movie this month, but you're unsure about what to watch? There are lots of new movies coming out, including some you might have missed when they were first released. But there are also some great movies released as recently as this year that might have fallen under the radar. Many of them are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with your base subscription.

This month, the three underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in July include two movies that were released in the last year, but that may have missed. One is an action thriller starring a pro in the genre, Jason Statham. The other, coming to Amazon Prime Video (without an add-on) near the end of the month, is the story of one of the most prolific music artists of the 1970s, whose music and musical influences have endured for decades.
The Beekeeper (2024)
THE BEEKEEPER | Official Restricted Trailer

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (July 5-7)
Two people float in space in Life.

Independence Day is over, but that doesn't mean you have to stop celebrating. There are plenty of movies playing to catch in the theaters like Despicable Me 4, MaXXXine, and Horizon: An American Saga. And if you feel like staying in, there are plenty of streaming options to choose from as well.

On Netflix, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is already one of the streamer's most popular movies. For non-Eddie Murphy fans, here are three older movies that are even better than that action sequel. One is an underrated sci-fi film, one is a hilarious comedy about murder in suburbia, and the other is a movie that closely resembles the hit TV show The Bear.
Life (2017)

Read more