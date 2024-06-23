5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in June you have to watch

Each month, there are new movies coming to Amazon Prime Video and other movies leaving the streaming service. It’s tough to create a schedule to watch TV, especially as you near the end of the month when a lot of the transition happens. If there’s a movie you want to watch, you’ll want to check it out before it’s gone.

We’re here to help with that. If you’re planning out your late June watch parties or quiet nights in with a good flick, add these five movies leaving Prime Video in June you have to watch to the list. Some are leaving sooner than others, so queue them up and enjoy the talented casts and intriguing plots, all with your existing Amazon Prime or standalone Prime Video subscription: no additional channel add-ons needed.

Recommended Videos

The Imitation Game (2014)

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this period biographical thriller based on the biography Alan Turing: The Enigma by Andrew Hodges. A fascinating examination of Turing’s life, Cumberbatch plays the famous though notoriously difficult to work with cryptanalyst, who worked with the British government during World War II, decrypting German intelligence messages. Turing is often considered an integral part of the development of the computer we know and rely on today, and a driving force in theoretical computer science.

Earning eight Academy Award nominations and winning for Best Adapted Screenplay, The Imitation Game might not be faithful to the facts, but it’s entertaining, gripping, and intriguing thanks, in large part, to Cumberbatch’s convincing commitment to the role.

Stream The Imitation Game on Amazon Prime Video.

Wrath of Man (2021)

WRATH OF MAN | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

Looking for a good action movie to get your juices going this month? Combining the forces of Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie, Wrath of Man will be just what you need. The story is told in four different acts, all featuring different time periods surrounding an armored truck robbery that ends in death. Statham is Patrick “H” Hill, an armored truck guard who is suspected of having something to do with the incident.

Wrath of Man isn’t one of those movies that will take home Academy Awards. But it’s exciting, filled with action and memorable fight sequences, and presents different perspectives as you try to put things together to figure out what really happened. Plus, there are fun cameos from Andy Garcia and Post Malone.

Stream Wrath of Man on Amazon Prime Video.

No End in Sight (2007)

For something politically charged, particularly just in time for Independence Day celebrations, check out No End in Sight, an Academy Award nominated documentary about American occupation in Iraq. Featuring interviews with individuals involved in the initial occupation and the Office for Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance (ORHA), most have since become disillusioned by their experiences. In this documentary, they have a platform to talk about it.

Also featuring interviews with former soldiers, authors, journalists, No End in Sight takes a very specific stance on its criticisms of the war. But it’s worth watching no matter your opinion to hear from many involved why they believe it should not have happened. With an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics score (and an audience score that’s even higher), David Ansen of Newsweek deemed No End in Sight a “not-to-be-missed documentary” that is “lucidly, dramatically, and without resorting to partisan rhetoric…lays out in convincing, appalling detail the disastrous missteps of the U.S. occupation of Iraq.”

Stream No End in Sight on Amazon Prime Video.

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

Ghost in the Shell (1995 Movie) Official IMAX Trailer - Mamoru Oshii, Masamune Shirow

Based on the popular manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow, Ghost in the Shell is an adult animated neo-noir cyberpunk action thriller that won’t disappoint fans of the genre. Set in the future year 2029, Motoko Kusanagi (Atsuko Tanaka, English dubbing by Mimi Woods) is a public security agent who also happens to be a cyborg. Her task is to hunt down a hacker/ghost that calls itself Puppet Master.

The technologically charged movie, which was made combining both CGI and cel (celluloid) animation, touches on themes of self-identity and technology advancement. It’s fitting considering that the time period in which it takes place isn’t far off from where we are now, during a time when we’re arguably facing similar questions about advancements in AI and cybernetics.

Having developed a cult following over the almost two decades since it premiered, Ghost in the Shell is widely considered to be one of the best anime sci-fi movies ever made. The movie has been praised by some of this generation’s top directors, including James Cameron, who has called it a “stunning work of speculative fiction” and “the first to reach a level of literary excellence,” as cited by The Guardian.

Stream Ghost in the Shell on Amazon Prime Video.

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002)

If you love Ryan Reynolds and can’t wait to watch him in Deadpool & Wolverine, National Lampoon’s Van Wilder features the Canadian actor’s typical sardonic comedic style in a raunchy, silly comedy. He stars as the title character, a college student who has been enrolled far too long, spending his days partying and helping undergrads make it through each school year instead of actually studying himself. But when his father discovers his partying ways and refuses to continue paying tuition, Wilder devises a variety of schemes to try to pull together the funds so he can continue being the “forever” student.

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder was a hit with viewers. It doesn’t live up to other iconic titles within the National Lampoon’s franchise. But the movie is a fun, predictable, college frat boy story with potty humor galore and ridiculous gags to entertain.

Stream National Lampoon’s Van Wilder on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations