Summer is filled with lots of outdoor activities, but when a welcome respite from the sunshine and humidity is needed, there’s nothing like a good comedy to fill your time at home. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you already have access to Amazon Prime Video. So why not make the most of it?

Amazon has tons of its own original content, including comedy movies and TV shows. But the streaming service also offers access to library titles, both within this genre and others. Yes, some of the movies and TV shows require an add-on subscription to access. But if you’re looking for something to watch this month, these are three comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in July that you can queue up without any add-ons. All three will have you in stitches.

My Spy: The Eternal City (2024)

In this sequel to the 2020 movie My Spy, the charming duo of Dave Bautista as J.J. and Chloe Coleman are back for more spy action and fun in My Spy: The Eternal City. In the original spy comedy, JJ is a former U.S. Special Forces soldier now working for the CIA who meets his match in a 9-year-old girl, the child of a family that he and his team is tasked with surveilling. In this new movie, he goes with Sophie, now a sassier 14-year-old and his stepdaughter, on a school trip to Italy. But trouble follows and JJ inadvertently finds himself in the middle of a terrorist plot.

My Spy was a fun movie with a winning “dangerous operative who mellows thanks to a cute precocious child” formula. You can expect more of the same with My Spy: The Eternal City, now with the beautiful backdrop of Italy. This movie isn’t winning any Oscars, but the chemistry between the two leads and the sweet story are exactly the type of lighthearted fun you’ll want for summer family viewing. It’s rated PG-13, so you can happily put this one on to watch with the kids.

Stream My Spy: The Eternal City on Amazon Prime Video.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024)

You’ll want to watch the 2016 movie Sausage Party first if you haven’t already. Once you’re all caught up, Sausage Party: Foodtopia picks back up after the events of the film. The anthropomorphic grocery items in this adult animated series have managed to escape the confines of the local grocer and have taken over the real world. They will no longer be purchased, cooked, and eaten! But when they realize not everything is cracked up to be outside of the cool, comfortable shelves and refrigerated sections of the grocery store, they are forced to turn to their sworn enemies, surviving humans.

A hilariously ridiculous comedy, the talented voice cast in Sausage Party: Foodtopia represents the who’s who of the comedy space, from Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig to Edward Norton and Sam Richardson. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is the perfect show to put on with friends to kick back, relax, and completely turn your brain off. You’ll laugh, and maybe even cringe, at the absurdity, vulgarity, and juvenile nature of it all.

Stream Sausage Party: Foodtopia on Amazon Prime Video.

Billy Madison (1995)

Arguably one of Adam Sandler’s best movies from the 1990s, and perhaps even still one of his best comedies to date, Billy Madison is also one of his first two films after being fired from Saturday Night Live. The success of this one and Happy Gilmore led to the formation of his Happy Madison production company. Billy Madison is a hilariously sweet and heartwarming movie about 27-year-old slacker Billy (Sandler), who reaps the benefits of his father’s tremendous wealth by sitting by the pool and drinking with his friends all day. But when he learns that his father doesn’t think he’s capable of taking over the family business, and that dear dad paid his way through school, Billy vows to fast-track his way through every grade and graduate for real to prove his worth.

From kindergarten to high school, Billy might be a fish-out-of-water, but he can also weirdly relate to the kids of every age. Though he’s skating by, his father’s second-in-command, the greedy Eric Gordon (Bradley Whitford), is banking on Billy failing and will do what it takes to make sure he does. Having developed a cult following in the almost 30 years since its release, Billy Madison’s quotable lines, memorable scenes, formulaic good guy/bad guy trope, and satisfying ending are why this is one of the defining movies of the 1990s, and one that fans love to watch again and again.

Stream Billy Madison on Amazon Prime Video.