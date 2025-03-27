March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, time, how to watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, times Stream March Madness on Sling How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

In the 2025 NCAA Tournament, it’s past midnight for Cinderella. Only one double-digit seed — No. 10 Arkansas — advanced to the Sweet 16. The gigantic upsets are nonexistent in the first two rounds. However, the second round did give fans a memorable buzzer-beater, as No. 4 Maryland advanced past No. 12 Colorado State on a running bank shot by freshman star Derik Queen.

Without Cinderella, the Sweet 16 is loaded with this year’s best teams, including all four No. 1 seeds — Auburn, Florida, Duke, and Houston. Alabama and Tennessee are playing like top seeds, while Michigan and BYU will try to keep their magical seasons alive and advance to the Elite Eight. Keep an eye on John Calipari, who has the Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons.

The Sweet 16 will be played on March 27 and 28. Check out the full schedule below.

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, times

CBS Sports and TNT Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentator Teams for Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 27, and Friday, March 28 pic.twitter.com/7Um6VyXxYk — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 24, 2025

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 27

March 27 Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

7:09 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Maryland start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 27

March 27 Time: 7:39 p.m. ET

7:39 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Arizona start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 27

March 27 Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

9:39 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Arkansas start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 27

March 27 Time: 10:09 p.m. ET

10:09 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 28

March 28 Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

7:09 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 28

March 28 Time: 7:39 p.m. ET

7:39 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 28

March 28 Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

9:39 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Purdue start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 28

March 28 Time: 10:09 p.m. ET

10:09 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

Stream March Madness on Sling

