 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, time, how to watch

By
Logo for the Sweet 16 in March Madness.
NCAA

In the 2025 NCAA Tournament, it’s past midnight for Cinderella. Only one double-digit seed — No. 10 Arkansas — advanced to the Sweet 16. The gigantic upsets are nonexistent in the first two rounds. However, the second round did give fans a memorable buzzer-beater, as No. 4 Maryland advanced past No. 12 Colorado State on a running bank shot by freshman star Derik Queen.

Without Cinderella, the Sweet 16 is loaded with this year’s best teams, including all four No. 1 seeds — Auburn, Florida, Duke, and Houston. Alabama and Tennessee are playing like top seeds, while Michigan and BYU will try to keep their magical seasons alive and advance to the Elite Eight. Keep an eye on John Calipari, who has the Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons.

Recommended Videos

The Sweet 16 will be played on March 27 and 28. Check out the full schedule below.

Related

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, times

CBS Sports and TNT Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentator Teams for Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 27, and Friday, March 28 pic.twitter.com/7Um6VyXxYk

&mdash; March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 24, 2025

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Maryland start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Arizona start time, channel, and live stream

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Arkansas start time, channel, and live stream

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss start time, channel, and live stream

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Purdue start time, channel, and live stream

Stream March Madness on Sling

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Watch March Madness this year with . A Sling TV subscription gives you premier channels at an affordable price. Sign-up will take less than five minutes, thanks to no long-term contracts or hidden agendas.

While CBS is not on Sling, the Sweet 16 matchups on TBS are available with a paid plan. Orange, which has TBS, costs $46 per month, while Blue costs $51 per month. However, customers can combine both for one price of $66. New customers will receive $10 off the first month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

One of the fastest VPNs on the market is NordVPN. A virtual private network, or VPN, is a tool that protects your connection. Think of a VPN as a security guard from hackers or malware. When you sign online, your date will be routed through a remote VPN server. This changes your IP address and virtual location, allowing for a safer time on the internet. If you are unsatisfied with NordVPN, then request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
LSU vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights
Aerial view of Coleman Coliseum at Alabama.

Conference play is almost done, but a few regular-season games remain. Aneesah Morrow and the No. 7 LSU Tigers (27-2) hit the road to play Sarah Ashlee Barke and the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-6). This will be the only meeting between the two rivals in the regular season.
After losing to Texas on February 16, the LSU Tigers have won two consecutive games, including Sunday's game against Kentucky. LSU's Morrow, Flau'Jae Johnson, and Mikaylah Williams might be the best trio in the country. Alabama also has a three-headed monster in Barke, Zaay Green, and Aaliyah Nye. The Crimson Tide enters Thursday's game having won five of their last six games.
LSU and Alabama will be playing in the NCAA Tournament in the next month. Find out how to watch the game between LSU and Alabama, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Results and highlights: Alabama 88 - LSU 85 in OT
LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch LSU vs. Alabama
https://twitter.com/LSUwbkb/status/1894921865447018528

Read more
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, results, and highlights
A gorup of basketball players stretch on the court.

The competition in the SEC remains the best in the NCAA. There is always a good game against potential tournament teams every night. One of Wednesday's top games features the Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9) hitting the road to play the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (20-7). Barring collapses from both teams, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M should be playing in March Madness.
The Commodores began the season with a dream start of 16-4. Since February 1, Vanderbilt is 2-5, with losses against Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Besides Oklahoma, those four teams are the best in the SEC. A&M also finds themselves in a rut, losing two straight, including Saturday's loss to Tennessee. The Aggies still have plenty of chances to improve their resume with games against Vanderbilt, Florida, and Auburn.
Can the Commodores pick up their first win in College Station since 2017? Find out how to watch the game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Results and highlights: Vanderbilt 86 - Texas A&M 84
Vanderbilt Men's Basketball at Texas A&M - Highlights
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M
Episode 12: The Aggie Basketball Hour with Buzz Williams

Read more
Mississippi State vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights
Fans watch the basketball game inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Battle for Highway 82 hits the hardwood as the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) head to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5). The SEC continues to be a gauntlet this season. The Bulldogs are a top-25 basketball team, yet they can't even crack the top-7 within their conference. The Tide are tied for second in the SEC with Florida, as top-ranked Auburn remains in first place.
After two ranked wins against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, the Bulldogs were upset by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. While the loss won't derail their tournament chances, it will impact their seeding. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide snapped their two-game losing streak with an impressive 96-83 victory over Kentucky. Good luck beating Alabama when they make over 10 3-pointers per game.

With just under two weeks remaining in the regular season, many teams will be jockeying for positions before the conference tournaments. Find out how to watch the game between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.
Results and highlights: Alabama 111 - Mississippi State 73
Highlights: Alabama basketball destroys Mississippi State
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama
https://twitter.com/AlabamaMBB/status/1893728435484164527

Read more