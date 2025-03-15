3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in March 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Prison Break (2005-2017) Ballers (2015-2019) Drake & Josh (2004-2007)

Netflix has some potential hits on tap this month. The streamer is letting John Mulaney host a late-night show, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. The comedian had a successful tryout last year with John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA. Super producer Shonda Rhimes is back with her latest show, The Residence, a whodunit set in the White House. When Rhimes puts a show on Netflix, it becomes a hit, i.e., Bridgerton.

March’s new shows will be all over the most popular list. Below are three underrated shows to stream in March. Our picks include a prison thriller, a teen sitcom, and a sports drama.

Prison Break (2005-2017)

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to guess the plot of a show named Prison Break. There’s an escape attempt from jail, but the details before and after the break make this crime drama extremely entertaining. After being wrongfully accused of murder, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) is sent to Death Row. Lincoln’s brother, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), devises a plan to save his brother.

Michael’s plan does not involve the legal system. Michael commits a crime and gets incarcerated at the same prison as Lincoln. With the two brothers under the same roof, they plan their escape. The more the brothers explore the case, the more they learn about the conspiracy to frame Lincoln. With a Prison Break reboot set in the same universe in development, there’s no better time to start a rewatch than now.

Watch Prison Break on Netflix.

Ballers (2015-2019)

Once “Kane is in the building” from Lil Wayne’s Right Above It hit your ears, it was time for Ballers, a sports drama that ran for five seasons on HBO. Dwayne Johnson stars as Spencer Strasmore, a former NFL player forced into an early retirement due to an injury. Needing a second act, Spencer begins working as a financial manager for current NFL players.

Spencer quickly realizes that life off the field is just as competitive as the game between the white lines. The business of professional sports is cutthroat and nasty. Only the strongest and smartest minds will survive. Ballers came out firing, with two good seasons that any sports fan will appreciate. It’s also fun to rewatch and see John David Washington break out as an actor.

Watch Ballers on Netflix.

Drake & Josh (2004-2007)

This is purely a nostalgia pick. If you were between the ages of eight and eighteen in the mid-2000s, then Drake & Josh had to be in your rotation. The Nickelodeon sitcom starred Drake Bell and Josh Peck (Red Dawn) as the titular teenage stepbrothers. The two boys seemingly have nothing in common. Drake is a charming and dim-witted musician who gets the girls. Josh is intelligent and awkward.

The boys slowly find common ground while living in the same room. Since the show is a sitcom, the boys get into some serious hijinks, from a Blues Brothers’ talent show and dune buggy crash to a pool shark and a faulty treehouse. As always, the boys will find a way.

Watch Drake & Josh on Netflix.