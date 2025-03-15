 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in March 2025

By
The cast of Prison Break poses fo a photo.
20th Television

Netflix has some potential hits on tap this month. The streamer is letting John Mulaney host a late-night show, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. The comedian had a successful tryout last year with John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA. Super producer Shonda Rhimes is back with her latest show, The Residence, a whodunit set in the White House. When Rhimes puts a show on Netflix, it becomes a hit, i.e., Bridgerton.

March’s new shows will be all over the most popular list. Below are three underrated shows to stream in March. Our picks include a prison thriller, a teen sitcom, and a sports drama.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Prison Break (2005-2017)

Prison Break - Season 1 Trailer

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to guess the plot of a show named Prison Break. There’s an escape attempt from jail, but the details before and after the break make this crime drama extremely entertaining. After being wrongfully accused of murder, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) is sent to Death Row. Lincoln’s brother, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), devises a plan to save his brother.

Michael’s plan does not involve the legal system. Michael commits a crime and gets incarcerated at the same prison as Lincoln. With the two brothers under the same roof, they plan their escape. The more the brothers explore the case, the more they learn about the conspiracy to frame Lincoln. With a Prison Break reboot set in the same universe in development, there’s no better time to start a rewatch than now.

Watch Prison Break on Netflix.

Ballers (2015-2019)

Once “Kane is in the building” from Lil Wayne’s Right Above It hit your ears, it was time for Ballers, a sports drama that ran for five seasons on HBO. Dwayne Johnson stars as Spencer Strasmore, a former NFL player forced into an early retirement due to an injury. Needing a second act, Spencer begins working as a financial manager for current NFL players.

Spencer quickly realizes that life off the field is just as competitive as the game between the white lines. The business of professional sports is cutthroat and nasty. Only the strongest and smartest minds will survive. Ballers came out firing, with two good seasons that any sports fan will appreciate. It’s also fun to rewatch and see John David Washington break out as an actor.

Watch Ballers on Netflix.

Drake & Josh (2004-2007)

This is purely a nostalgia pick. If you were between the ages of eight and eighteen in the mid-2000s, then Drake & Josh had to be in your rotation. The Nickelodeon sitcom starred Drake Bell and Josh Peck (Red Dawn) as the titular teenage stepbrothers. The two boys seemingly have nothing in common. Drake is a charming and dim-witted musician who gets the girls. Josh is intelligent and awkward.

The boys slowly find common ground while living in the same room. Since the show is a sitcom, the boys get into some serious hijinks, from a Blues Brothers’ talent show and dune buggy crash to a pool shark and a faulty treehouse. As always, the boys will find a way.

Watch Drake & Josh on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in March 2025
A group of teens stand on rocks.

This March, the Russo Brothers return with their latest film, The Electric State. The sci-fi spectacle stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a young woman who ventures to the American West with her robot to find her missing brother. Along the way, Michelle links with the smuggler Keats (Chris Pratt), who helps her navigate the retro-futuristic country.
The Electric State is one of the top action movies hitting the streamer this month. The action page on Netflix is one of the most loaded sections on the streamer. Below, you'll find three action movies to fire in your queue. Our picks include a buddy comedy, a crime thriller, and a nostalgic live-action superhero adventure.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Rush Hour (1998)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in March 2025
A woman and male dance in the rain.

Fresh off her dominance at the 2025 Oscars, Anora finally heads to Hulu on March 17. Sean Baker's romantic dramedy stars Mikey Madison as Ani, a Brooklyn sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. The first half resembles a fever dream, while the second half becomes a nightmare. Anora is an excellent Best Picture winner and can now find an audience at home.
Anora should attract a lot of eyeballs. However, there is a wide selection of under-the-radar movies ready to be streamed with the click of a button. The underrated movies featured in March include a rom-com from a famous author, an invigorating dance film, and a steamy thriller.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
The Last Song (2010)

The Notebook gets all the credit as the Nicholas Sparks movie, and rightfully so. It's Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams — need I say more? The Last Song is middle-tier Sparks, but there's an argument that it's in the top five. Miley Cyrus stars as Ronnie Miller, an unruly 17-year-old who has never recovered from her parents' divorce three years prior.

Read more
3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in March 2025
Josh Hartnett stands covered in red light in Trap.

Few streaming services have a deeper library of good to great movies than Max. Unfortunately, Max also has one of the worst interfaces of any streaming service, which means that actually finding those movies can be hard.
Among the genres where Max excels, though, are crime movies. These movies run the gamut from detective stories to tense thrillers. Regardless of what they're about, many are worth your time. We've pulled together three crime dramas worth checking out this month.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Inherent Vice (2014)
Inherent Vice - Official Trailer [HD]

Adapting a Thomas Pynchon novel may seem like an impossible task, but Paul Thomas Anderson did exactly that with Inherent Vice, and successfully. Telling the story of Doc Sportello, a private detective working in 1970s Los Angeles who finds himself thrust into a conspiracy when his ex-girlfriend disappears, Inherent Vice is intentionally difficult to trace.

Read more