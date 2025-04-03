3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 4–6)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Beasts of No Nation (2015) The Kitchen (2023) Solo (2018)

Tired of scrolling past the same Netflix recommendations over and over? You’re not alone—the algorithm loves to push the biggest blockbusters and buzziest new releases front and center. But behind all the flashy thumbnails lies a treasure trove of underrated movies just waiting to be found. These are the kind of films that might not have received much hype but still pack a serious punch.

Whether you’re in the mood for a suspenseful drama, a chilling dystopia, or an award-winning war film, there’s something unexpected ready to surprise you. Forget the same old picks and take a chance at these hidden gems that bring bold yet overlooked stories. Get ready with some popcorn and gear up for a fun weekend with these underappreciated movies on Netflix.

Beasts of No Nation (2015)

In an unnamed West African country on the brink of chaos, the young boy Agu (Abraham Attah) finds his idyllic childhood shattered as civil war engulfs his village. Separated from his family amidst the turmoil, Agu joins child soldiers, learning to live and act like one himself under the command of the ruthless man simply known as Commandant (Idris Elba). Through Agu’s eyes, viewers are taken on a brutal journey that exposes the devastating impact of war on innocents.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Beasts of No Nation is a one-of-a-kind war film that attempts to capture the psyche of a child ensnared by the horrors of conflict. Abraham Attah delivers a performance of staggering depth, capturing Agu’s transformation from a carefree boy to a hardened soldier. This heartbreaking arc is complemented by Idris Elba’s role as a menacing figure who manipulates young recruits without leaving space for weakness or empathy. Despite its critical acclaim and numerous accolades, the 2015 film remains criminally underrated in the larger conversation of the best in the genre and of that decade. As the first film released on Netflix, it caused quite a stir in the industry. Beast of No Nation‘s simultaneous limited theatrical distribution led major cinema chains to boycott the film, reducing its exposure to broader audiences.

Beasts of No Nation is streaming on Netflix.

The Kitchen (2023)

The Kitchen takes place in a dystopian London of 2040, where soaring housing prices and the dismantling of social welfare have transformed the city into a playground for billionaires. The marginalized find refuge in the last remaining social housing complex, “The Kitchen,” where a man, Izi (Kane Robinson), who hopes to change his situation, crosses paths with a 12-year-old orphan, Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman). Their bond transforms their initial goals, and Izi is soon confronted with choices that could affect his whole community.

Directed by Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, The Kitchen‘s most impressive aspect is undoubtedly its world-building, as it offers a stunning portrait of a society teetering on the edge of collapse. Its future version of London is marked by stark contrasts, with its gleaming skyscrapers overshadowing dilapidated high-rises, capturing the chasm between wealth and poverty. While its setting threatens to overpower its plot, which hits familiar beats, the dystopian sci-fi is still a powerful watch for fans of eat-the-rich movies that are unflinching in their depiction of the consequences of systemic inequality.

The Kitchen is streaming on Netflix.

Solo (2018)

On a Spanish island, Fuerteventura, the suspenseful true story of surfer Álvaro Vizcaíno (portrayed by Alain Hernández) unfolds. Solo follows the protagonist who, after a night of heavy drinking and personal drama, goes on a solo surfing expedition to clear his mind. However, a misstep leads him to plummet off a steep cliff, resulting in severe injuries, including a broken hip and head trauma. Stranded on an isolated beach with no immediate hope for rescue, Álvaro confronts not only the merciless forces of nature but also his past choices. Over 48 grueling hours, he battles physical and mental agony and strives to survive against overwhelming odds.​

Since there was a much more popular Solo set in a galaxy far, far away and also released in 2018, audiences can be forgiven for completely missing out on the Spanish counterpart set in the Canary archipelago. Directed by Hugo Stuven, the survival drama is a visually stunning dive into the depths of one man’s story—his regrets, his relationships, and more. Its non-linear storytelling may sometimes jolt viewers out of the intensity of his struggle to stay alive, but they do add necessary layers to the narrative that will have anyone rooting for Álvaro in the end.

Solo is streaming on Netflix.