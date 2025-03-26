 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

5 movies leaving Hulu in March 2025 you have to watch

By
Brooklyn Letexier-Hart and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers in Night Raiders.
Samuel Goldwyn Films

For Hulu subscribers, it’s a good thing that only a trickle of movies are leaving at the end of March. In fact, there are literally only three movies exiting Hulu on March 31. Of that trio, we can only recommend Night Raiders and Snakehead.

That’s why we’ve had to dip into the movies leaving Hulu in April to fill out the rest of the five movies you need to watch before the end of March. We’ll be borrowing from May’s departures as well, because only nine movies are slated to exit Hulu in the entire month of April. And most of those flicks probably won’t even be remembered after they’re gone.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Night Raiders (2021)

Elle-Maija Tailfeathers in Night Raiders.
Samuel Goldwyn Films

Niska (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) faces an impossible choice in Night Raiders. In a dark future where children under 18 are taken away to be indoctrinated as soldiers in the regime, Niska has successfully hidden her daughter, Waseese (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart). When Waseese is seriously injured during a hunt for food, Niska is forced to give up her own flesh and blood in the hope that her life can be saved.

What happened to Niska has happened to parents all over North America, and some of them are planning a daring raid to reclaim their children. Niska may get a second chance with her daughter, but it’s going to take some serious sacrifices to bring them face-to-face once again.

Watch Night Raiders on Hulu.

Snakehead (2021)

The cast of Snakehead.
Samuel Goldwyn Films

There’s a lot of bang for the buck in Snakehead, a crime action thriller starring Shuya Chang. This is an immigrant story, but not in the way you might expect. Sister Tse (Shuya Chang) didn’t have herself smuggled into America to start a new life; she came to find her daughter, Rosie (Catherine Jiang), who was adopted by an American family while Tse was in prison.

Tse’s fighting skills make her too valuable to waste on prostitution, and she becomes a top enforcer for Dai Mah (Jade Wu), the woman who controls whether Tse will ever have her freedom again. Physically, Tse can hold her own with almost anyone. But she’s made an enemy out of Dai Mah’s son, Rambo (Sung Kang), who believes she’s trying to take his place as the heir apparent.

Watch Snakehead on Hulu.

Agnes (2021)

The cast of Agnes.
Magnet Releasing

Agnes is a horror film that makes a few creative choices that may not work for every viewer. Agnes (Hayley McFarland) herself is the apparent victim of a demonic possession, but Father Donaghue (Ben Hall) doesn’t really believe in things like that. Nevertheless, Donaghue and his assistant, Benjamin (Jake Horowitz), are dispatched to deal with the escalating crisis at the convent.

Molly C. Quinn gets top billing because a good deal of the story revolves around her character, Mary. Before the incident with Agnes, she was close friends with Mary. In the present, Mary seemingly wants nothing to do with the church or the people who were a part of her life there. As much trouble as Mary has finding her place outside of the church, something she knows is keeping her as far away as possible.

Watch Agnes on Hulu.

She Will (2021)

Alice Krige stares at her reflection in She Will.
Vertigo Releasing

Alice Krige ventures into the realm of psychological horror in She Will, as her character, Veronica Ghent, enters a waking nightmare. Already weakened by a double mastectomy, Veronica’s hope of finding a safe space to heal alongside her nurse, Desi Hatoum (Kota Eberhardt), is shattered by the presence of people who know she was a movie star. Veronica is also unnerved by the reemergence of Hawthbourne (Malcolm McDowell), the man who discovered Veronica when she was 13.

Hawthbourne completely gaslights Veronica about the wildly inappropriate relationship they had at the time. But there’s something about the retreat’s location that’s awakening an aspect of Veronica that she didn’t know she had. And despite Desi’s desire to leave, Veronica may finally have the chance to get justice from the man who wronged her decades ago.

Watch She Will on Hulu.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Toni Morrison in promo art for Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.
Magnolia Pictures

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am is a documentary and a celebration of the life of author and activist Toni Morrison that was released shortly before her death in 2019. Morrison was able to participate in this look back at her life and career, which follows her from humble beginnings to entering the publishing world as an editor and becoming a breakout writer and a trailblazer for African American voices.

Oprah Winfrey, Hilton Als, Angela Davis, Fran Lebowitz, Walter Mosley, Sonia Sanchez, and more share their thoughts about Morrison and her work. But the real attraction here is Morrison herself, sharing her story in her own words. Morrison not only had the chance to chart her own course as a creator, but she also got the last word on her own story.

Watch Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The best free TV shows on YouTube (March 2025)
A woman holds onto a man's shoulders.

If you don't know, YouTube has a section dedicated to movies and TV shows. These programs are free with ads and available to watch right now. Some of the top free movies on YouTube this month include La La Land, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Point Break, The Terminator, and Sonic the Hedgehog.
If you're more into television, YouTube has that, too. From reality and comedy to drama and thrillers, YouTube's TV show selection will keep you entertained for a long time. Below is just a sample of some shows we recommend.
Check out the best new shows to stream, the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Amazon Prime, the best movies on Disney+, and the best free movies on YouTube. For more free content, check out the best free movies on YouTube, 10 great free sci-fi movies you should stream, and 10 great free action movies you should stream right now.

The Steve Wilkos Show (2007)

Read more
The best free movies on YouTube right now (March 2025)
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing on a rooftop in a scene from La La Land.

YouTube is the true streaming giant, with more than 2.70 billion users. From trailers and how-to videos to podcasts and sports highlights, YouTube has countless hours of content to keep you occupied for a long time. Many users don't know that YouTube has an entire section dedicated to free movies.

Skeptics, have no fear. YouTube has notable movies that can be viewed with ads. Oscar winners, blockbusters, thrillers, comedies, etc. You'll find a wide assortment of movies. Check out our recommendations for March.

Read more
What’s new on Hulu in March 2025 and what’s leaving soon
Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison dance against a blur of Las Vegas lights in a shot from the movie Anora.

In the streaming realm, sometimes it's better to be lucky than anything else. Hulu may have had trouble streaming the Oscars, but it's going to be the home for this year's Best Picture winner, Anora, starting on March 17. That's the kind of promotion that's impossible to buy, and it may ultimately get more people to see the movie on Hulu than those who saw Anora in theaters.

Although Hulu removed the Alien and Predator franchises just a few months ago, they're already back on the platform as of the first of the month. Hulu has also added many great films, including Fight Club, The Prestige, Notes on a Scandal, The Wrestler, The Truman Show, and Life of Pi. Any streamer would kill to have that kind of powerhouse lineup.

Read more