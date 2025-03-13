March Madness 2025: Conference tournament schedule, dates, live streams

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans. Welcome to March Madness. College basketball will take center stage this March for the NCAA Tournament. 68 teams will enter the tournament, but only one can cut down the nets in San Antonio. Which program will be the last team standing? Before the NCAA Tournament begins next week, the field must be determined.
Automatic bids will be handed out all week to teams that win their conference. Many of the biggest conferences will play their championship games this weekend, including the Big East, ACC, Big 10, and SEC. View the schedule for conference tournament week, including information about the dates, times, and live streams.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Schedule: Conference tournament schedule
American Athletic start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 12-16
- Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
- Stream: ,
Atlantic 10 start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 12-16
- Channel: CBS, USA Network, CBS Sports Network
- Stream:
ACC start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 11-15
- Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network
- Stream:
Big East start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 12-15
- Channel: Fox, FS1
- Stream: ,
Big Ten start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 12-16
- Channel: CBS, Big Ten Network
- Stream: ,
Big West start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 12-15
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: ,
Conference USA start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 11-15
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream:
Ivy League start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 15-16
- Channel: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews
- Stream:
MAAC start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 11-15
- Channel: ESPNU, ESPNews
- Stream: ,
MAC start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 13-15
- Channel: ESPN2, CBS Sports Network
- Stream: ,
MEAC start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 12-15
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: ,
Mountain West start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 12-15
- Channel: CBS, CBS Sports Network
SEC start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 12-16
- Channel: ESPN, SEC Network
- Stream:
SWAC start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 11-15
- Channel: ESPNU
- Stream: ,
WAC start time, channel, and live stream
- Dates: March 11-15
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: ,
