March Madness 2025: Conference tournament schedule, dates, live streams

By
Logo for NCAA March Madness.
National Collegiate Athletic Association

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans. Welcome to March Madness. College basketball will take center stage this March for the NCAA Tournament. 68 teams will enter the tournament, but only one can cut down the nets in San Antonio. Which program will be the last team standing? Before the NCAA Tournament begins next week, the field must be determined.

Automatic bids will be handed out all week to teams that win their conference. Many of the biggest conferences will play their championship games this weekend, including the Big East, ACC, Big 10, and SEC. View the schedule for conference tournament week, including information about the dates, times, and live streams.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Schedule: Conference tournament schedule

American Athletic start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 12-16
  • Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
  • Stream: ,

Atlantic 10 start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 12-16
  • Channel: CBS, USA Network, CBS Sports Network
  • Stream: 

ACC start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 11-15
  • Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network
  • Stream: 

Big East start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 12-15
  • Channel: Fox, FS1
  • Stream: ,

Big Ten start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 12-16
  • Channel: CBS, Big Ten Network
  • Stream: ,

Big West start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 12-15
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Stream: ,

Conference USA start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 11-15
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Stream:

Ivy League start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 15-16
  • Channel: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews
  • Stream:

MAAC start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 11-15
  • Channel: ESPNU, ESPNews
  • Stream: ,

MAC start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 13-15
  • Channel: ESPN2, CBS Sports Network
  • Stream: ,

MEAC start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 12-15
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Stream: ,

Mountain West start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 12-15
  • Channel: CBS, CBS Sports Network

SEC start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 12-16
  • Channel: ESPN, SEC Network
  • Stream:

SWAC start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 11-15
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Stream: ,

WAC start time, channel, and live stream

  • Dates: March 11-15
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Stream: ,

Watch college basketball with Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

College basketball can be found all season long on . With Sling TV, fans can watch basketball all March long without a cable box. Sling offers your favorite sports, news, and entertainment programs for an affordable price.

Sling offers two paid plans: Orange at $46 per month and Blue at $51 per month. Combine both plans for one monthly price of $66. New customers will receive a 50% discount for the first month. Basketball fans might want to add the Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 per month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Traveling abroad during March Madness might be a necessary evil. If you’re in that situation, download a VPN to pair with your streaming services. One of the best VPNs on the market is NordVPN. Think of NordVPN as an extra layer of security and privacy. Don’t risk the malware attacks or the phishing scams on foreign connections. Use NordVPN to ensure a smoother streaming experience. If you’re unsatisfied with the product, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

