March Madness 2025: Conference tournament schedule, dates, live streams

Table of Contents Table of Contents NCAA Men’s Basketball Schedule: Conference tournament schedule Watch college basketball with Sling TV How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans. Welcome to March Madness. College basketball will take center stage this March for the NCAA Tournament. 68 teams will enter the tournament, but only one can cut down the nets in San Antonio. Which program will be the last team standing? Before the NCAA Tournament begins next week, the field must be determined.

Automatic bids will be handed out all week to teams that win their conference. Many of the biggest conferences will play their championship games this weekend, including the Big East, ACC, Big 10, and SEC. View the schedule for conference tournament week, including information about the dates, times, and live streams.

Recommended Videos

NCAA Men’s Basketball Schedule: Conference tournament schedule

The board is filling up 🤩#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IyK52A58vL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 12, 2025

American Athletic start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-16

March 12-16 Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU Stream: ,

Atlantic 10 start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-16

March 12-16 Channel: CBS, USA Network, CBS Sports Network

CBS, USA Network, CBS Sports Network Stream:

ACC start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 11-15

March 11-15 Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network Stream:

Big East start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-15

March 12-15 Channel: Fox, FS1

Fox, FS1 Stream: ,

Big Ten start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-16

March 12-16 Channel: CBS, Big Ten Network

CBS, Big Ten Network Stream: ,

Big West start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-15

March 12-15 Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: ,

Conference USA start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 11-15

March 11-15 Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream:

Ivy League start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 15-16

March 15-16 Channel: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews

ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews Stream:

MAAC start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 11-15

March 11-15 Channel: ESPNU, ESPNews

ESPNU, ESPNews Stream: ,

MAC start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 13-15

March 13-15 Channel: ESPN2, CBS Sports Network

ESPN2, CBS Sports Network Stream: ,

MEAC start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-15

March 12-15 Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: ,

Mountain West start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-15

March 12-15 Channel: CBS, CBS Sports Network

SEC start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-16

March 12-16 Channel: ESPN, SEC Network

ESPN, SEC Network Stream:

SWAC start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 11-15

March 11-15 Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Stream: ,

SWAC start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 11-15

March 11-15 Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Stream: ,

WAC start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 11-15

March 11-15 Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: ,

Watch college basketball with Sling TV

College basketball can be found all season long on . With Sling TV, fans can watch basketball all March long without a cable box. Sling offers your favorite sports, news, and entertainment programs for an affordable price.

Sling offers two paid plans: Orange at $46 per month and Blue at $51 per month. Combine both plans for one monthly price of $66. New customers will receive a 50% discount for the first month. Basketball fans might want to add the Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 per month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

Traveling abroad during March Madness might be a necessary evil. If you’re in that situation, download a VPN to pair with your streaming services. One of the best VPNs on the market is NordVPN. Think of NordVPN as an extra layer of security and privacy. Don’t risk the malware attacks or the phishing scams on foreign connections. Use NordVPN to ensure a smoother streaming experience. If you’re unsatisfied with the product, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.