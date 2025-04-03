 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 4 – 6)

By
Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer in Tombstone.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

If you visited the Hulu home page this week, you may have noticed that the streamer was promoting Tombstone, one of the best movies that Val Kilmer ever starred in. Kilmer passed away earlier this week, and Tombstone‘s return to Hulu on April 1 was purely happenstance. But in honor of the the late actor, it seems fitting to name Tombstone as one of the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our remaining two picks for the weekend include a harrowing psychological thriller and a comedy/drama from one of the quirkiest directors in Hollywood.

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Tombstone (1993)

The cast of Tombstone.
Buena Vista Pictures

Tombstone was supposed to be Kurt Russell’s movie, and he does play the lead character, Wyatt Earp. But Val Kilmer stole the entire film every time he was onscreen as Wyatt’s best friend, Doc Holliday. Even Doc’s terminal tuberculosis can’t keep him from standing by his friend and Wyatt’s brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Sam Elliott), when their new lives in Tombstone are threatened.

“Curly Bill” Brocius (Powers Booth) and his Cowboys gang are terrorizing the people of Tombstone, but the Wyatts and Holiday aren’t taking it lying down. One of the most famous shootouts in the old west is revisited in this film, but this is one story that will only end when one side is firmly six feet under.

Watch Tombstone on Hulu.

Black Swan (2010)

Director Darren Aronofsky and screenwriters Mark Heyman, Andres Heinz, and John McLaughlin turned one woman’s single-minded quest to star in Swan Lake into a thrilling psychological horror story. When Beth MacIntyre (Winona Ryder) is forced out of the New York City Ballet by artistic director Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel), Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman) sees her chance to land the coveted dual role of Odette the White Swan, and her twin, Odile, the Black Swan.

Although Nina is told she’s only suitable for the White Swan, she refuses to give up. However, she feels threatened by a rival dancer, Lily (Mila Kunis), who may be more like the Black Swan than Nina will ever be. To achieve her dream, Nina needs to embrace her inner darkness regardless of what it means for her life outside of ballet.

Watch Black Swan on Hulu.

Rushmore (1999)

Bill Murray and Jason Schwartzman in Rushmore.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Lost in Translation tends to be given the credit for letting Bill Murray show off his dramatic chops, but Murray’s career renaissance actually started a few years earlier in director Wes Anderson’s Rushmore. Murray plays Herman Blume, an industrialist who  is largely estranged from his wife and children. But Herman has an unexpectedly strong bond with Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman), one of the classmates of his son.

Max’s quirks complement Herman’s, but that’s not all they have in common. Max is deeply infatuated with a teacher at Rushmore, Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams), whom Herman is also attracted to. Their shared pursuit of Rosemary may shatter their special friendship and leave both of them brokenhearted.

Watch Rushmore on Hulu.

