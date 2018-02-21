The best Amazon original series

Navigating through the Amazon jungle can be perilous work. There are aggressive anacondas, prickly poison dart frogs, point-toothed piranha, and jittery jaguars (not to mention immortal warrior goddesses), all ready and willing to end your existence in a matter of seconds.

Navigating through Amazon Prime Video isn’t nearly as daunting, but it can still be something of a trick to find the good stuff. As such, we’ve put together this list of our favorites from the service. Most are true Amazon Originals — produced in-house like Netflix Originals — as Amazon Studios has been ratcheting up production in recent years. We’re here to count down the best of the bunch, so you can spend less time hunting in the wild, and more time watching. Click on through.