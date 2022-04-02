  1. Movies & TV

The Outlaws review: With Christopher Walken, crime pays

Rick Marshall
By

It’s a near-universally held truth that Christopher Walken makes everything better. Whether it’s a music video, a sketch comedy bit, or a feature-length film, everything is a little bit cooler when the Oscar-winning actor is involved. The Amazon series The Outlaws proves that’s as true for British crime comedies as it is for every other genre.

Co-created and directed by Emmy winner Stephen Merchant (The OfficeExtras), The Outlaws follows seven strangers forced to perform community service together in Bristol, England. When they discover a bag of money in the building they’re cleaning, it sets off a series of events that tests whether they can overcome their differences long enough to survive.

The cast of The Outlaws stands in a line with their community service vests on.

Walken joins an ensemble cast in the series, and portrays con artist Frank Sheldon, who rejoins his daughter’s family after a stint in prison. The crew of misfits paying off their debts to society also includes bumbling lawyer Greg (played by Merchant), kleptomaniac Rani (Rhianne Barreto), businessman John (Darren Boyd), activist Myrna (Clare Perkins), influencer Gabby (Eleanor Tomlinson), and local troublemaker Christian (Gamba Cole), who’s serving out his sentence while caring for his teenage sister.

More on Amazon Prime Video

Although he’s the most high-profile actor in the series (and just as entertaining to watch as ever), Walken never overshadows the talented cast around him. Each member of the titular group of ne’er-do-wells gets ample amounts of backstory-nourishing attention, making it hard not to cheer for them as the series rolls along — that even goes Boyd’s character, whose casual racism makes him a tough sell even on his best days.

A woman takes a picture of a fellow community service team member in The Outlaws.

Still, while Walken is captivating and each cast member shines in their own way, they’re at their best when they’re together — whether in small clusters that contrast their personalities or larger groups that have them bouncing off each other in unexpected ways. Merchant is a master of small exchanges that yield big laughs, and those moments propel the series forward every time it starts to feel bogged down in drama.

Over the course of the season’s six episodes, The Outlaws occasionally seems desperate to establish its dramatic cred, but tends to stall when it lingers too long on the main narrative thread — one involving a drug kingpin’s stolen money, local law enforcement’s investigation, and the moral quandary faced by the group.

Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken talk in a scene from The Outlaws.

Fortunately, the strength of the humor makes up for any rough plot threads, because when the primary crime narrative does wrap up, the resolution isn’t an entirely satisfying one. Instead, seeing the characters finally overcome their differences ends up being a more rewarding culmination to the story arcs at play in the series, regardless of who ends up with the money.

The series’ talented, endlessly entertaining cast is ultimately the biggest selling point of The Outlaws, and how much enjoyment you get from it will likely depend on whether you’re looking for a crime drama with a dash of comedy, or a character-based comedy with a dash of crime drama. If it’s the latter, you’re in for a treat, but if it’s the former, you might have to work a little harder to enjoy the series. Even so, there’s plenty to like about The Outlaws regardless of your expectations, and the show’s talented cast — including, of course, Walken — makes a good series even better.

Season 1 of The Outlaws premieres April 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Outlaws (2021)

The Outlaws
7.7/10
1 Season
Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama
Cast Christopher Walken, Stephen Merchant, Darren Boyd
Created by Stephen Merchant, Elgin James
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:

The best desktop computers for 2022

HP Omen 30L DESKTOP PC

See ridged ‘brain terrain’ crater captured by Mars Express

The Utopia Planitia, a plain that fills one of three major basins in the northern hemisphere of Mars.

Three of James Webb’s four instruments are now aligned

This artist’s conception shows the fully unfolded James Webb Space Telescope in space.

How does sleep tracking work?

A person weraing the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro for sleep monitoring

Phones could one day identify you by your grip

Man holding the iPhone 13 Pro showing its rear panel.

Why I sold my awesome gaming PC and bought a MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro seen from the side.

What’s the perfect Elden Ring palette cleanser for you?

Kirby and Waddle Dee fight enemies in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Best gaming PC deals for April 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best Apple deals and sales for April 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best cheap printer deals for April 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

Apollo 10½ review: A charming blast into the past

Stanley wears an astronaut suit on the Moon in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

The Crow reboot lives again with Bill Skarsgård in the lead

Split image of Bill Skarsgard in The Devil All the Time and Brandon Lee in The Crow.

Netflix show You jets to London with a new cast for season 4

Penn Badgley in You.