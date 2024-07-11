 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July

By
Two people wearing masks and cyborg uniforms in Shin Kamen Rider.
Toei Company

Looking for a good summer sci-fi movie? There are three on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July that are perfect for a warm, summer night. They’re all currently available with a base Amazon Prime subscription, but that could change. So, add them to your watchlist now and enjoy.

One of the movies is a classic from the late ’80s starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. One is a gripping documentary, and the other is a Japanese sci-fi superhero film that has received rave reviews. Each one offers a unique take on the genre that will delight, no matter what type of sci-fi you typically enjoy.

Recommended Videos

Shin Kamen Rider (2023)

Shin Masked Rider | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime

This Japanese superhero film written and directed by Hideaki Anno, a follow-up to Shin Godzilla and Shin Ultraman and available with English subtitles, is a thrilling tale about a man looking for revenge. A sinister organization called SHOCKER (Sustainably Happiness Organization with Computational Knowledge Embedded Remodeling) kidnaps motorcyclist Takeshi Hongo (The Last Samurai’s Sosuke Ikematsu). The group plans on turning him into an Aug, a brainwashed synthetic animal hybrid, part of its plan to slowly take over society.

But before Takeshi reaches the brainwashing stage, he’s saved by Ruriko Midorikawa (Minami Hamabe), a former SHOCKER member who has since defected. Takeshi is still effectively a cyborg, but with his faculties intact, he works alongside Ruriko to try to take the organization down.

The film has been largely praised by critics and audiences, alike. Simon Abrams from RogerEbert.com calls the movie both “thrilling and thoughtful,” and describes it as an “expression of Anno’s instantly recognizable style and a weirdly moving expression of the title hero’s restless spirit.”

Stream Shin Kamen Rider on Amazon Prime Video.

The Running Man (1987)

The Running Man - Official® Trailer [HD]

It doesn’t get any more classic Arnold Schwarzenegger than The Running Man. In this dystopian action movie that takes place in the “future” year 2017, a totalitarian police state has taken over, and the government gets its kicks through a popular TV show called The Running Man whereby criminals must literally run from mercenaries to earn a pardon. Schwarzenegger is Captain Ben Richards, a wronged man who happens to impress the right (or rather wrong) people with his physicality and is forced to appear on the show.

The Running Man is classic Schwarzenegger: You know exactly what you’re going to get and go into the film with the knowledge that you’ll be sufficiently satisfied and thoroughly entertained by the end. Heavy on the action and light on the plot, The Running Man has even inspired an upcoming remake, which will reportedly star Glen Powell, according to Deadline.

Stream The Running Man on Amazon Prime Video.

I Know What I Saw (2009)

An image from space from the documentary I Know What I Saw.
UFOTV

Looking for something more cerebral? Perhaps a thought-provoking sci-fi documentary? I Know What I Saw, presented by UFOTV, features interviews from witnesses from around the world who purportedly have the most credible stories about UFO sightings. The individuals range from Air Force generals to astronauts, military pilots, and even government officials. They all have one thing in common: They claim to have witnessed something they simply couldn’t explain. The group gathers to testify at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., retelling their goosebump-inducing stories.

Director James Fox uses the series to present a theory about government secrecy and a criticism of policies. But as far as credible, believable documentaries about life on other planets go, you may find I Know What I Saw to be among the most interesting, and one that will raise questions and debate.

Stream I Know What I Saw on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
Apple TV’s InSight feature is ready to take on Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray
Apple TV's Insight feature showing character and music information on screen.

We have a new developer beta for tvOS 18 — the software that runs on Apple TV devices — and with it comes our first look at a major new feature. InSight is Apple's answer to Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray, which provides quick and easy access to who's in a scene, and what music may be accompanying it.

Aside from some basic user interface differences like fonts and design elements — InSight definitively looks and feels like Apple, and X-Ray retains Prime Video's less-sleek motif — they basically work the same. While a movie or show is playing, you can pause or press down (the latter takes you straight to the info) to see thumbnails of the actors on-screen, including their real name (or stage name, we suppose), and the character's name. Click through one of the thumbnails and you'll get more information about the actor, and easy links to other films and shows they appear in, as well as roles they have served in some other capacity. Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, for example, has movie and series thumbnails, and he also has tiles for producing and writing.

Read more
The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video right now
Steve Carell and Catherine Keener sitting together in a restaurant, him holding a cup shaped like a Buddha and both laughing in a scene from The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Whether you'd like admit it or not, everyone can appreciate a good rom-com from time to time. The great thing about movies in this genre is that some tend to be comedy first, romance second for those who don't want traditionally sappy love stories, while others are more romantic with a dash of comedy for those viewers who want a good cry. The best rom-coms beautifully blend both these elements so they have something to offer every type of fan.

If you're looking for a good rom-com to watch, we have put together this list of the best rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video right now. From classics like 13 Going on 30, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, to exciting new films like The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, this list highlights the best Amazon Prime Video has to offer. Some movies are available through the Freevee service, so you can even watch without logging in. But most importantly, none of these movies require an add-on subscription to watch.

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in July, stream this one
A man floats in the air in The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar.

Thanks to a combination of new releases and archival titles, Netflix has made sure that you always have something to watch. The streaming service defines its own success in large part through its ability to hook viewers and keep them engaged and coming back for more. Sometimes, though, you may know that you want to watch something, but struggle with actually finding anything interesting.

Thankfully, we've got you covered with the perfect way to spend some time on the streaming service. Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is the ideal Netflix watch. Adapted from a short story by Roald Dahl, the film follows Henry Sugar as he becomes a master gambler, and then questions what he should do with the vast fortune he amasses. Here are three reasons you should check it out.
Wes Anderson's style is on full display
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more