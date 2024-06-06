Butcher squares off against Homelander in first clip from The Boys season 4

The rivalry between Billy Butcher and Homelander intensifies in the first clip from The Boys season 4.

In the footage, Butcher (Karl Urban) is pleading with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) to come with him and leave Homelander (Antony Starr). As Butcher starts to beg, Homelander interrupts and uses his influence to convince his son to stay. Homelander sadistically points out that Billy does not have much time to live before leaving the room with Ryan.

“It’s too bad we’re not going to have that last dance together,” Homelander tells Butcher. “I’ll miss us.”

The power dynamic between Homelander and Butcher will continue in The Boys season 4. The Supes are on the brink of scoring a major win if Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) becomes the vice president of the United States. Meanwhile, Butcher has lost Becca’s son and The Boys’ trust. To add insult to injury, Butcher only has a few months to live. “With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late,” the season 4 synopsis reads.

Other returning cast members for The Boys season 4 include Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Tomer Capone, and Chace Crawford. Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward, Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also appear in season 4.

You guys. If you read the article, all I said is that I won't speculate on when the show ends. No comment, basically. Trust me please. I got this. #TheBoys https://t.co/jpkdIGZg8M — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 5, 2024

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys is based on the beloved comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys has already been renewed for a fifth season. Kripke originally had a rough plan of five seasons for The Boys.

However, Kripke recently walked back his comments in an interview with Inverse, calling himself the person who is the “most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go.”

The Boys season 4 premieres on Prime Video with three new episodes on June 13, 2024.

