 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Butcher squares off against Homelander in first clip from The Boys season 4

By
The Butcher looks worried while Homelander stands and stares behind him.
Prime Video

The rivalry between Billy Butcher and Homelander intensifies in the first clip from The Boys season 4.

In the footage, Butcher (Karl Urban) is pleading with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) to come with him and leave Homelander (Antony Starr). As Butcher starts to beg, Homelander interrupts and uses his influence to convince his son to stay. Homelander sadistically points out that Billy does not have much time to live before leaving the room with Ryan.

Recommended Videos

“It’s too bad we’re not going to have that last dance together,” Homelander tells Butcher. “I’ll miss us.”

The power dynamic between Homelander and Butcher will continue in The Boys season 4. The Supes are on the brink of scoring a major win if Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) becomes the vice president of the United States. Meanwhile, Butcher has lost Becca’s son and The Boys’ trust. To add insult to injury, Butcher only has a few months to live. “With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late,” the season 4 synopsis reads.

Related

Other returning cast members for The Boys season 4 include Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Tomer Capone, and Chace Crawford. Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward, Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also appear in season 4.

You guys. If you read the article, all I said is that I won&#39;t speculate on when the show ends. No comment, basically. Trust me please. I got this. #TheBoys https://t.co/jpkdIGZg8M

&mdash; Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 5, 2024

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys is based on the beloved comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys has already been renewed for a fifth season. Kripke originally had a rough plan of five seasons for The Boys.

However, Kripke recently walked back his comments in an interview with Inverse, calling himself the person who is the “most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go.”

The Boys season 4 premieres on Prime Video with three new episodes on June 13, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Like A Simple Favor? Then watch these 3 Netflix movies now
Anna Kendrick as Stephanie taking a picture of Blake Lively as Emily in A Simple Favor.

In September 2018, Blake Lively and Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick starred in the pitch-black crime comedy A Simple Favor, based on the eponymous book by Darcey Bell. Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows the unlikely friendship between Stephanie, an overly eager stay-at-home mom, and Emily, a glamorous yet off-putting career mom whose disappearance launches a crisis within the community.

Although seemingly a thriller in the vein of Gone Girl, A Simple Favor is actually a delightful, biting, and campy satire that lampoons the thriller and missing-person genre. A sequel is currently in production, and the film is among the most popular on Netflix right now. For all those who can't get enough of A Simple Favor's wicked, kitschy tone, these three Netflix movies are perfect companions, sharing the same sensibilities as Feig's comedic gem.
Do Revenge (2022)

Read more
This Sling TV deal gets you a month of Starz for $5
Sling TV on a TV.

Sign up for Sling today and you can not only get $20 off on your first month but also get a month of Starz for just $5. Sling TV deals right now are pretty special with this one certainly shining through. If you’re keen to learn more about this offer, you can either tap the button below or read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Why you should sign up to Sling and Starz
Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services around due to its wealth of channel options and fantastic value for money. When signing up, you have the option of signing up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue. We’ve broken down the differences between Sling Orange and Sling Blue. To simplify it, bear in mind that channels like Disney Channel and ESPN are only on Sling Orange with MSNBC and Fox are only viewable through Sling Blue. If you need to stream across multiple devices at the same time, you’ll need Sling Blue as that works on up to three devices at once while Sling Orange is just one device at a time.

Read more
Video game adaptation Watch Dogs finds its two lead stars
A man with blonde hair and a red suit stands and stares.

After his breakout role as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Tom Blyth has found his next big project. Per Deadline, Blyth has been cast in Watch Dogs, New Regency's adaptation of the beloved Ubisoft video game series. Blyth will star opposite Sophie Wilde, the Australian actress who headlined A24's Talk to Me.

Mathieu Turi, the director of The Deep Dark and Meander, will direct Watch Dogs based on an original draft from Christie LeBlanc, with revisions by Victoria Bata. Watch Dogs stems from New Regency and will be produced by its Chairman and CEO Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann, president of motion pictures and television. Margaret Boykin, head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television, will also produce.

Read more