Butcher powers up in a new trailer for The Boys season 3

One of the key changes that The Boys live-action series made from the comic book that inspired it is that the main characters have no superhuman powers of their own. They’re just regular guys and one woman with enhanced strength. Somehow, they’ve managed to survive two seasons on Prime Video’s breakout hit. However, it’s time for Billy Butcher and his team to level the playing field.

In the gore-filled new trailer for The Boys season 3, a significant amount of time has passed since the events of season 2. Outwardly, Homelander was humbled by the revelation that he was dating a super Nazi code-named Stormfront. And while Homelander says all of the right things to the media, it’s clear that he’s losing his mind. It’s so obvious that even Homelander’s handlers are terrified of him. That’s why Butcher has been given the chance to become the very thing he hates the most: A superhuman. But against Homelander, even having powers may not be enough.

Here’s the official description for The Boys season 3, courtesy of Prime Video.

“It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”

Karl Urban stars in the series as William “Billy” Butcher, with Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr., Laz Alonso as Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk, Tomer Capon as Serge/Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Antony Starr is also featured as Homelander, alongside Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train, Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz /The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. Jensen Ackles is joining the cast this season as Soldier Boy, one of the first superheroes to emerge in this world.

The Boys season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 3.

