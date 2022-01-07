  1. Movies & TV

The Boys season 3 to debut on Amazon Prime Video in June

By

Despite relatively short seasons for The Boys, Amazon Prime Video’s flagship superhero series sat out  2021. However, Prime Video’s new, super-short teaser reveals that The Boys season 3 will finally arrive in June. And if the new footage is any indication, Anthony Starr’s Homelander is about to snap.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! Homelander may look like an all-American hero, but he has the heart of a villain. Last season, Homelander was in a relationship with the almost equally sadistic Stormfront, a literal Nazi. Homelander also took great joy in tormenting Billy Butcher with the knowledge that his wife, Becca Butcher, gave birth to Homelander’s son, Ryan. But in the season 2 finale, Stormfront fatally injured Becca, and Ryan used his emerging superpowers to severely maim Stormfront. Homelander was subsequently blackmailed into letting Billy and Ryan leave. And that defeat may be why Homelander’s smile for the cameras is no longer convincing.

It’s worth noting that Starlight seems unconcerned by Homelander’s pending meltdown, possibly because she is one of the heroines blackmailing him. Starlight feels so secure with her position on the Seven that she has even gone back to her original costume. But Starlight would be foolish to not fear Homelander. He’s unstable and he has the power to rival Superman. No one has the might to overcome Homelander if he finally goes completely off the deep end.

Karl Urban also stars in the series as Butcher, with Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr., Laz Alonso as Marvin T. Milk/Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capon as Serge/Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro/the Female. That’s the team that tries to take out corrupt “supes.” The Seven is a superhero team led by Starr’s Homelander, with Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. Chace Crawford also stars on the show as Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep, a disgraced Aquaman-like “hero.”

The Boys season 3 will premiere on June 3 with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly after that. And if past seasons are any indication, we’re in for another insane ride. An untitled spinoff for The Boys is also in the works for Prime Video.

