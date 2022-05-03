How to watch 1883 online: Stream the series for FREE

1883 is the prequel to the massively successful Yellowstone. Following the story of how the Duttons came to own the land that would later become the Yellowstone Ranch, it’s a gripping tale for fans of the earlier season. Here’s how to watch 1883 online from start to finish.

Created By : Taylor Sheridan

: Taylor Sheridan Cast : Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May

: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May Number of Seasons: 1

Best way to watch 1883 online in the U.S.

The best way to watch 1883 online is by signing up to Paramount+. The streaming service is one of the newer additions to everyone’s streaming arsenal but it offers the likes of 1883 as well as all things Star Trek, and the bulk of the CBS catalog. 1883 is available to stream on Paramount+ in HD as well as 4K, providing you own a 4K TV and 4K streaming device.

It’s possible to sign up for a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ if you’ve never used the service before. From there, there are two different Paramount+ plans to choose from. Users can sign up for the Essential plan for $5 per month and gain access to 1883 with limited ads. Alternatively, they can sign up to Premium for $10 per month and enjoy an ad-free experience and the ability to download the show to watch offline.

Other ways to watch 1883 online in the U.S.

1883 is exclusive to Paramount+ right now. That means it isn’t streaming on any other services. It also means that you can’t currently rent or purchase it from online stores such as iTunes, Amazon Video, or YouTube TV. Your only option for watching 1883 is to sign up to Paramount+. It’s uncertain if that will change in the future or if the show will continue to be a Paramount+ exclusive.

How to watch 1883 from abroad

If you have a Paramount+ account and you normally live in the U.S., you can still watch 1883 even while traveling abroad. While you may be visiting a country that doesn’t ordinarily have access to Paramount+, there is a way to watch your favorite content while on the move.

All you need to do is use a VPN to log into Paramount+ as if you were still located in the U.S. The way it works is that you choose a U.S.-based server while you’re traveling elsewhere before logging into Paramount+. That way, the streaming service thinks you’re still back home, allowing you into your usual bunch of programming options.

The best VPN for doing this is ExpressVPN. It’s fast, reliable, and offers plenty of servers so you can easily find one that allows you to act as if you’re back home while you’re traveling for work or pleasure.

