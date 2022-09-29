In Yellowstone season 4, the rivals of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) didn’t believe that he had what it took to transition to politics and successfully run for Governor of Montana. But in the first trailer for Yellowstone season 5, John not only takes office, but he also cleans house and fires all of the governor’s previous staff. Unfortunately for John, gaining power in the state means that his enemies have multiplied. And they will come gunning for his family as well.

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount Network

The first four seasons largely followed the struggles of the Dutton family to hold on to Yellowstone, the largest ranch in the country. Everyone wants a piece of their land, from developers to Native Americans who view it as property stolen from their ancestors centuries ago. But if John thought running for Governor would make things easier for the family, then he was dead wrong. So it’s a good thing that neither John nor his kin ever shies away from a fight.

Luke Grimes also stars in the series as Kayce Dutton, with Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce, Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield, Moses Brings Plenty as Mo, Jennifer Landon as Teeter, and Kathryn Kelly as Emily.

Yellowstone season 5 will be split into two parts of seven episodes each, for 14 episodes total. The first two episodes of season 5 will premiere back-to-back on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount Network.

Editors' Recommendations