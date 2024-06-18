 Skip to main content
Resident Alien renewed for season 4, moves to new network

By
An alien walks with a boy down the street.
Syfy

Good news for fans of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle: Resident Alien has been renewed for season 4. However, the series has found a new home, as the sci-fi dramedy is moving from Syfy to USA Network for the fourth season.

Resident Alien stars Alan Tudyk as the titular alien, who crash-lands on Earth outside the small town of Patience, Colorado. The alien assumes the identity of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle and becomes the town’s doctor. Harry was sent to destroy the human race on Earth, but he slowly comes to love humans as he spends more time with them.

Tudyk will return for season 4 along with Resident Alien’s supporting cast, including Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom, Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne, Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker, and Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, the only person in Patience who sees Harry as an alien and not a human.

We&#39;re back for Season 4!!! #ResidentAlien pic.twitter.com/RXXwCmKxfL

&mdash; Resident Alien (@ResidentAlien) June 18, 2024

Based on the Dark Horse comic series, Resident Alien was adapted for television by showrunner Chris Sheridan. Though the ratings were solid on Syfy, Resident Alien exploded in popularity once it hit Netflix earlier this year. The show catapulted into the top 10 most popular shows on Netflix for the week.

In an interview with Digital Trends, Tudyk spoke about Harry’s transformation in season 2, from a killer alien to a compassionate human.

“He’s been infected by emotion and empathy, which has been great,” Tudyk said. “There’s a lot more fun to be had in that. You mentioned the third season, which involves more romance with my character. Falling in love was a lot of fun, and to go back over those feelings of first love and to get to embrace loving with abandon was great. And it is goofy. It’s goofy when it happens when you’re a kid, but it really looks goofy on a man my age. It’s kind of sad, too. [laughs] But it’s fun.”

Resident Alien season 4 does not have a release date.

