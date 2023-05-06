 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Dan Girolamo
By

The top films and television shows are set to be honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Originally known as the MTV Movie Awards, the show was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2017 to include television (scripted and unscripted). Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show) was scheduled to host the show in 2023. However, Barrymore stepped down as host to support the strike involving the Writers Guild of America. The talk show host did commit to hosting the show in 2024.

The nominated films and shows will battle it out to win the trademark “golden popcorn” trophy. The nominees include Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Scream VI, and The Last of Us. Find out how to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards below!

Watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.

Because MTV is part of Paramount Global, the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will stream live on Paramount+. Subscribers on the Essential Plan ($5 monthly or $50 yearly) or Premium Plan ($10 monthly or $100 yearly) can watch the ceremony on Sunday night. Plus, check out other Paramount+ movies and shows, including Rabbit Hole, 1923, Fatal Attraction, and At Midnight.

Watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV offers two plans featuring multiple streamers in one bundle. For $70 monthly, subscribers can gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 monthly, users will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). MTV is offered through Hulu with Live TV, so subscribers won’t miss out on the award show. However, the service includes other entertainment channels, such as CBS, Cartoon Network, FX, Nickelodeon, and TNT.

Watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.

MTV is available to subscribers of Sling TV, so the ceremony can be accessed on Sunday night. With multiple packages ranging from the monthly pricing of $40 to $60, subscribers can customize their television experience with the channels they want. ESPN, Food Network, History Channel, SYFY, and TLC are all available to add to your package. Plus, receive half-off pricing your first month.

Watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on YouTube TV

YouTube TV home screen.

With YouTube TV, subscribers can stream over 100+ channels, including MTV, so you don’t have to worry about missing the awards show. From ESPN and Fox to HGTV and NBC, YouTube TV acts like cable without having its high price. New subscribers will only pay $63 for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. There is a free trial, so don’t hesitate to try it!

Watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Fubo TV

World Series on FuboTV.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be available on Fubo TV because the service includes MTV. Enjoy 100+ channels of live sports and TV, ranging from ESPN and the Big Ten Network to USA and Freeform. There are four paid tiers: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Sign up for a free trial and experience the service for yourself.

Watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

Just because you’re abroad does not mean you have to miss the ceremony. With a service like NordVPN, you won’t miss out on this pop culture event. A VPN will allow you to experience all the action of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees

Portia and Tanya stand by the sea together in The White Lotus Season 2.
Fabio Lovino/HBO

In the film categories, Top Gun: Maverick leads the way with six nominations. Elvis, the music biopic from Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby) starring Austin Butler in the titular role, is right behind Maverick with four nominations. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Don’t Worry DarlingNope, and Scream VI are all tied with three nominations.

In the television categories, Stranger Things and The Last of Us dominate the field with seven nominations each. Wednesday, the Netflix phenomenon starring Jenna Ortega (Scream) as Wednesday Addams, comes in with five nominations. The second season of The White Lotus has four nominations, while Prime Video’s musical miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six, sits behind the HBO show with three nominations.

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) will be honored for her work in comedy as she becomes the sixth recipient of the Comedic Genius Award.

Click here for the full list of nominations.

