3 great Hulu shows to watch on Valentine’s Day 2024

It’s February, which means love is in the air because of Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re single or taken, there are many romance TV shows on Hulu to put you in the spirit of the holiday. We picked three great Hulu shows to watch this Valentine’s Day. Our first selection is Normal People, the terrific television adaption of Sally Rooney’s beloved novel.

The final two selections come from broadcast television, a rarity in the streaming age. One is a popular reality television series currently airing its 28th season. The other show ran for six seasons on NBC and won several Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Normal People (2020)

Normal People will stop you dead in your tracks. It’s one of the most beautiful depictions of young love ever captured on television. From the vulnerable characters to the intimate sex scenes, Normal People brilliantly depicts a quiet relationship that speaks volumes.

Set in Ireland, it follows Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Aftersun’s Paul Mescal), two classmates from different backgrounds. Marianne is an intelligent social outcast from an affluent family, while Connell is a star athlete who lives with his working-class mother. The two opposites form a secret, complex relationship that begins in high school. Over the next four years, Marianne and Connell fall in and out of love, but their connection remains magnetic even when separated. Edgar-Jones and Mescal are on their way to becoming A-list stars, and it all started with Normal People.

This Is Us (2016-2022)

In 2016, This Is Us introduced the world to “The Big Three,” which consists of twins Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) Pearson and their adopted brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown). The series begins with the three Pearson children at age 36 as they navigate various challenges of adulthood.

Ator Kevin wants to be more than a pretty face. Kate wishes to conquer her insecurities about her weight. Randall suffers from an identity crisis and desires to find his birth parents. All three stories are intertwined in this moving family drama. Additionally, This Is Us traces the origins of the Pearson family through Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson, the Big Three’s parents. This Is Us will tug at your heartstrings, so make sure a box of tissues is nearby.

The Bachelor (2022-)

The Bachelor 2024 with Joey Graziadei: Full Trailer - The Bachelor

There’s nothing like a reality TV show to bring a couple closer together. If there were a reality TV Venn diagram, The Bachelor would be in the middle because it has something for everyone: love for the romantics, conflict for the drama queens, and rivalries for the competitors.

If you have never seen an episode of The Bachelor, one man (the titular bachelor) attempts to find his true love in a house of 30-plus contestants. At the end of an episode, the bachelor awards certain contestants a rose, meaning they advance to the next round. Those without a rose are eliminated. Joey Graziadei is the lucky man at the center of The Bachelor season 28, which began on January 22. Catch up on previous episodes on Hulu.

