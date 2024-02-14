 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great Hulu shows to watch on Valentine’s Day 2024

Dan Girolamo
By
Two people sit in a field in Normal People.
Hulu

It’s February, which means love is in the air because of Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re single or taken, there are many romance TV shows on Hulu to put you in the spirit of the holiday. We picked three great Hulu shows to watch this Valentine’s Day. Our first selection is Normal People, the terrific television adaption of Sally Rooney’s beloved novel.

The final two selections come from broadcast television, a rarity in the streaming age. One is a popular reality television series currently airing its 28th season. The other show ran for six seasons on NBC and won several Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Recommended Videos

Normal People (2020)

A man and a woman lie in bed in Normal People.
Hulu

Normal People will stop you dead in your tracks. It’s one of the most beautiful depictions of young love ever captured on television. From the vulnerable characters to the intimate sex scenes, Normal People brilliantly depicts a quiet relationship that speaks volumes.

Related

Set in Ireland, it follows Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Aftersun’s Paul Mescal), two classmates from different backgrounds. Marianne is an intelligent social outcast from an affluent family, while Connell is a star athlete who lives with his working-class mother. The two opposites form a secret, complex relationship that begins in high school. Over the next four years, Marianne and Connell fall in and out of love, but their connection remains magnetic even when separated. Edgar-Jones and Mescal are on their way to becoming A-list stars, and it all started with Normal People.

Stream Normal People on Hulu.

This Is Us (2016-2022)

The cast of This is Us poses for a photo.
20th Television

In 2016, This Is Us introduced the world to “The Big Three,” which consists of twins Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) Pearson and their adopted brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown). The series begins with the three Pearson children at age 36 as they navigate various challenges of adulthood.

Ator Kevin wants to be more than a pretty face. Kate wishes to conquer her insecurities about her weight. Randall suffers from an identity crisis and desires to find his birth parents. All three stories are intertwined in this moving family drama. Additionally, This Is Us traces the origins of the Pearson family through Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson, the Big Three’s parents. This Is Us will tug at your heartstrings, so make sure a box of tissues is nearby.

Stream This Is Us on Hulu.

The Bachelor (2022-)

The Bachelor 2024 with Joey Graziadei: Full Trailer - The Bachelor

There’s nothing like a reality TV show to bring a couple closer together. If there were a reality TV Venn diagram, The Bachelor would be in the middle because it has something for everyone: love for the romantics, conflict for the drama queens, and rivalries for the competitors.

If you have never seen an episode of The Bachelor, one man (the titular bachelor) attempts to find his true love in a house of 30-plus contestants. At the end of an episode, the bachelor awards certain contestants a rose, meaning they advance to the next round. Those without a rose are eliminated. Joey Graziadei is the lucky man at the center of The Bachelor season 28, which began on January 22. Catch up on previous episodes on Hulu.

Stream The Bachelor on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 great sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in February
An otherworldly encounter in The Abyss.

Due to the fact that February is the shortest month of the year, it's almost half over already. The good news is that you should still have more than enough time to catch our picks for the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in February.

Our first two picks of the month were among the best science fiction movies of the '80s, while our final choice, District 9, was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 13 years ago. You may want to watch District 9 first because that's among the films that are leaving Hulu at the end of February. The other two will be sticking around for at least a few months.
Predator (1987)

Read more
The 2024 Super Bowl is over. Watch these 3 great Amazon Prime Video movies now
Kiernan Shipka crouches with a bat in Totally Killer.

We all must face the sad fact that the 2024 Super Bowl is over. The epic clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is in the record books and everyone will continue to speculate what next adventure Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will go on once the limelight is off them.

What's left to do? How about watching some good movies? Amazon Prime Video has plenty of them, from uproarious comedies to probing sci-fi films, and these three movies stand out as ideal to watch after the Super Bowl.
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in February
Four people pose in front of a car for a picture in White Lines.

February marks the arrival of new TV shows on Netflix. Love is Blind, Netflix's hit reality dating show, returns on Valentine's Day with a group of men and women hitting the pods. Meanwhile, the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres February 22. Both series are bound to find a spot in the weekly top 10 list of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Once you move past the marquee shows, you'll realize there are hundreds of other good programs on Netflix. Many of these series are undervalued despite their dedicated audience and critical acclaim. These three underrated shows should be next in your Netflix queue this February. Our picks include a Canadian mockumentary, a sports docuseries, and a thriller from the Money Heist creator.
White Lines (2020)

Read more