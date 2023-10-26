 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

After nearly a decade, the hit video game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s has finally come to theaters. The creator of the games, Scott Cawthon, even got to produce the film and co-write the script alongside Seth Cuddeback and director Emma Tammi. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have put their full faith in the movie as their big horror comedy release for this year’s pre-Halloween weekend.

Josh Hutcherson stars in the film as Mike Schmidt, the unlucky security guard who has been hired on the night shift for an abandoned restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. What Mike doesn’t know may kill him, because every night after midnight, the animatronic characters Freddy Fazbear (Kevin Foster), Bonnie (Jade Kindar-Martin), Chica (Jessica Weiss), and Foxy (Roger Joseph Manning Jr.), murder anyone who is unfortunate enough to be stuck inside with them.

Recommended Videos

Piper Rubio also stars in the film as Mike’s younger sister, Abby, with Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan, Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane, Kat Conner Sterling as Max, David Lind as Jeff, Christian Stokes as Hank, Joseph Poliquin as Carl, Lucas Grant as Garrett, and Theodus Crane as Jeremiah.

Related

Now, it’s time to answer your question about whether Five Nights at Freddy’s is now streaming.

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s streaming?

Three of the critters from Five Nights at Freddy's.
Universal Pictures

Yes. We don’t get to say that very often when answering this question. But yes, Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently available to Peacock subscribers on the higher tiers. Day and date theatrical and streaming premieres have largely fallen out of favor with the studios, and it seems like Universal is one of the few players in Hollywood that is still willing to risk letting the film’s streaming availability affect the box office results.

Five Nights at Freddy‘s is currently projected to win the weekend box office and potentially earn $50 million. However, Halloween Ends was projected to cover the same amount last year when it debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock. Its opening weekend turned out to be $40 million, and it dropped quickly after that. Universal can afford to experiment with Five Nights at Freddy’s because it reportedly only cost $20 million to make. But there is still a strong chance that putting on Peacock so early will lower its box office potential.

Will Five Nights at Freddy’s hit Blu-ray and digital?

Josh Hutcherson and some murderous animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy's.
Universal Pictures

Yes, but not right away. Even Universal won’t put a movie on home video while it’s streaming and in theaters. At the very earliest, Five Nights at Freddy‘s will come to VOD, Blu-ray, and 4KHD in early December. Or possibly late November if Universal wants to bring it to home video exactly 30 days after it hits theaters. But if we had to pick one, December seems more likely.

You can watch Five Nights at Freddy’s on Peacock, or go to theaters where it is now playing. Whichever way you prefer, it’s entirely up to you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers live stream: Watch Monday Night Football for free
Aerial view of players on the field at Carolina Panthers stadium.

Week 2 of the NFL season brings a special edition of Monday Night Football on September 18. There will be two games on Monday night for the first time this season. The first game will see the New Orleans Saints (1-0) traveling to North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers (0-1). The game will be played at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, home of the Panthers. On FanDuel, the Saints are a 3-point road favorite.
With new quarterback Derek Carr under center in Week 1, the Saints gutted out a 16-15 victory against the Tennessee Titans. Carr looked good in his first game wearing the gold and black, throwing for 305 yards and one touchdown. The Panthers also started a new quarterback in Week 1. Bryce Young, the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, struggled to find a rhythm, throwing two interceptions in the Panthers 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Watch the Saints vs. Panthers live stream on ESPN and ESPN2

Read more
Peacock unveils Halloween Horror lineup featuring Chucky and Five Nights at Freddy’s
Freddy Fazbear, the Invisible Man, Frankenstein's Monster, and Chucky from Peacock's Halloween Horror.

Disney+ and Hulu have already revealed their plans for Hallowestream and Huluween, and now it's time for Peacock to unveil its Halloween Horror lineup. And since Peacock is affiliated with Universal Studios resorts, it seems appropriate that this year's Halloween Horror event has appropriated the tagline from Universal theme parks' Halloween Horror Nights: "All your fears live here."

One of the biggest draws of this year's Halloween Horror lineup is Universal and Blumhouse's adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's, which will be simultaneously released on Peacock and in theaters on October 27. In addition to hundreds of horror films, including the classic Universal Monster flicks like Frankenstein and The Invisible Man, Peacock will also stream new episodes of Chucky season 3 as the killer doll finds his way inside the White House.

Read more
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: Watch Thursday Night Football for free
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles jogs and stares.

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football (TNF) when the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) travel to Pennsylvania to play the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. FanDuel has the Eagles as 6.5-point favorites.

Minnesota stumbled out of the gate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kicker Chase McLaughlin made the go-ahead 57-yard field goal to put the Bucs ahead 20-17 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings' offense failed to get a first down for the rest of the game as Tampa held on for the victory. In Foxboro, Massachusetts, the Eagles' offensive exploded for 16 unanswered points in the first quarter before going ice cold the rest of the half. Three second half field goals by Jake Elliot ended up being the difference as the Eagles held on for a 25-20 victory.
Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on Prime Video and Twitch

Read more