After nearly a decade, the hit video game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s has finally come to theaters. The creator of the games, Scott Cawthon, even got to produce the film and co-write the script alongside Seth Cuddeback and director Emma Tammi. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have put their full faith in the movie as their big horror comedy release for this year’s pre-Halloween weekend.

Josh Hutcherson stars in the film as Mike Schmidt, the unlucky security guard who has been hired on the night shift for an abandoned restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. What Mike doesn’t know may kill him, because every night after midnight, the animatronic characters Freddy Fazbear (Kevin Foster), Bonnie (Jade Kindar-Martin), Chica (Jessica Weiss), and Foxy (Roger Joseph Manning Jr.), murder anyone who is unfortunate enough to be stuck inside with them.

Piper Rubio also stars in the film as Mike’s younger sister, Abby, with Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan, Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane, Kat Conner Sterling as Max, David Lind as Jeff, Christian Stokes as Hank, Joseph Poliquin as Carl, Lucas Grant as Garrett, and Theodus Crane as Jeremiah.

Now, it’s time to answer your question about whether Five Nights at Freddy’s is now streaming.

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s streaming?

Yes. We don’t get to say that very often when answering this question. But yes, Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently available to Peacock subscribers on the higher tiers. Day and date theatrical and streaming premieres have largely fallen out of favor with the studios, and it seems like Universal is one of the few players in Hollywood that is still willing to risk letting the film’s streaming availability affect the box office results.

Five Nights at Freddy‘s is currently projected to win the weekend box office and potentially earn $50 million. However, Halloween Ends was projected to cover the same amount last year when it debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock. Its opening weekend turned out to be $40 million, and it dropped quickly after that. Universal can afford to experiment with Five Nights at Freddy’s because it reportedly only cost $20 million to make. But there is still a strong chance that putting on Peacock so early will lower its box office potential.

Will Five Nights at Freddy’s hit Blu-ray and digital?

Yes, but not right away. Even Universal won’t put a movie on home video while it’s streaming and in theaters. At the very earliest, Five Nights at Freddy‘s will come to VOD, Blu-ray, and 4KHD in early December. Or possibly late November if Universal wants to bring it to home video exactly 30 days after it hits theaters. But if we had to pick one, December seems more likely.

You can watch Five Nights at Freddy’s on Peacock, or go to theaters where it is now playing. Whichever way you prefer, it’s entirely up to you.

