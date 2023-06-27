 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Animatronics attack in new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s

Blair Marnell
By

This Halloween, the video game sensation, Five Nights at Freddy’s, is getting its own horror movie, courtesy of Universal Pictures and Blumhouse. The Hunger Games‘ Josh Hutcherson is headlining the film as Mike Schmidt, the hapless security guard from the first game who takes a job at a long-defunct restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Think of it as Chuck E. Cheese, if the old animatronics were out to kill you after dark. Unfortunately for Mike, the first trailer for the film reveals that Freddy and his fiendish friends have an even deadlier agenda than he imagined.

Five Nights At Freddy's | Official Trailer

The video makes it clear that Mike took this job out of financial desperation, which is also why he is taking his daughter, Abby Schmidt (Piper Rubio), to work. This turns out to be a spectacularly bad decision once the mythology behind Freddy’s is revealed. Apparently, the animatronics are possessed by the spirits of dead kids who were killed decades ago. Now Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy want Abby to be the latest addition to their band.

Three of the critters from Five Nights at Freddy's.

Assuming that this story goes the way of other horror movies, Mike is going to have to embrace his inner action hero in order to save himself and his daughter. Fortunately, Mike may also have some allies among the living as well, because he’s going to need them.

Related

Elizabeth Lail also stars in the film alongside Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, Matthew Lillard, Lucas Grant, Jessica Blackmore, and CoryxKenshin.

Recommended Videos

Emma Tammi directed the adaptation from a script she co-wrote with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Five Nights at Freddy’s will haunt theaters on October 27.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Wonder Woman 1984: Four big questions we have after watching the new trailer
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max

Wonder Woman 1984 – Official Trailer

The trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has finally made its debut. Living up to the high standard set by 2017's Wonder Woman is no small task, but luckily, the film brings back director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot to reprise their roles both behind the camera and in front of it, respectively.

Read more
Five shows to stream this week: ‘The Night Of,’ ‘The Danish Girl,’ and a vacation gone wrong
five shows to stream august 28 the danish girl feature image

Online streaming is bigger than ever, and with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week, it can be nearly impossible to sort through the good and the bad. If you need something to watch and don’t want to wade through the digital muck that washes up on the internet’s shores, follow our picks below for the best new shows and movies worth a watch.

This week: HBO's The Night Of reaches its conclusion, a girl goes missing in New Zealand, and married painters deal with a transition.

Read more
Of orcs and men: New Warcraft trailer puts humans and orcs on a collision course

We're mere months away from the premiere of Warcraft, Universal Pictures' big-screen adaptation of the hit game franchise, and the studio has released yet another trailer offering a preview of what's to come in the epic clash between humans and orcs.

The new trailer features a human knight facing off against an orc warrior across a battlefield littered with bones, along with a montage of scenes -- some previously revealed, some new --  from the upcoming film. And with the movie's June premiere fast approaching, the war is indeed nigh.

Read more