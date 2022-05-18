New Bros trailer highlights the LGBT romance and comedy

Have you ever noticed that there’s not an abundance of LGBT romantic comedies? Oh, to be sure, there have almost always been gay best friends, as well as gay and lesbian relationships among the side characters. But for films with LGBT leading characters, only the independent movie studios went for those stories … until now. Billy Eichner took it upon himself to change that trend, and it’s happening with Bros, a new LGBT romantic comedy that he co-wrote with director Nicholas Stoller, with the full backing of producer Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures.

While Bros is still a few months away from movie theaters, Universal has dropped a very NSFW trailer that sets up the central relationship in the movie. Eichner plays Bobby, while Luke Macfarlane portrays Aaron, both of whom are openly gay men. They just haven’t found the time or the energy to make a relationship work. At least until they find each other. But this is, after all, a romantic comedy. So it’s not going to be easy for these two to have everything they wanted. And sometimes, they’re even at odds with each other. But we have a very strong suspicion that everything will work out in the end.

In another first for Bros, the entire cast is comprised of LGBT performers, including Jim Rash, Bowen Yang, Guillermo Díaz, Ts Madison, Miss Lawrence, Harvey Fierstein, Symone, Guy Branum, Eve Lindley, D’Lo Srijaerajah, Benito Skinner, Peter Kim, Dot-Marie Jones, and Becca Blackwell.

Universal Pictures will release Bros in theaters on Friday, September 30.

Editors' Recommendations