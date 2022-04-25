 Skip to main content
Fire Island offers an LGBT take on a Jane Austen classic

By

Three years ago, the film now known as Fire Island was originally going to be a series on Quibi. Fortunately, it dodged that bullet and it will now be a feature-length film produced by Searchlight as a Hulu original. Saturday Night Live cast members Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang are co-headlining the movie as Noah and Howie, a pair of friends who are looking for love, romance, and excitement at a famous vacation destination for gay men.

The first trailer for the movie briefly follows Noah and Howie in their regular lives before they take off on their trip together. If the plot glimpsed in the trailer seems familiar to you, it’s not a coincidence. This is a modern and a LGBT adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. And if Noah and Howie want to find a lasting connection, they will need to sort out their own issues.

Hulu also released a synopsis for the film.

“Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.”

The cast of Fire Island.

Margaret Cho also stars in the film as Erin, with Conrad Ricamora as Will, James Scully as Charlie, Matt Rogers as Luke, Tomás Matos as Keegan, Torian Miller as Max, Nick Adams as Cooper, Zane Phillips as Dex, Michael Graceffa as Rhys, Aidan Wharton as Braden, and Peter Smith as Moses.

Fire Island was directed by Ahn from a script by Booster. It will premiere on Hulu on June 3.

