For the better part of three decades, Mario hasn’t headlined any Hollywood films or TV shows. And trust us when we say that the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie really was bad enough to scare Nintendo away. But this is one Italian plumber who doesn’t need a movie to be a superstar. The Mario Bros. video games were more than enough to make him an icon. So, it’s kind of thrilling to see some of the games come to life in the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, especially the Mario Kart-inspired scene as Mario and his new friends ride the Rainbow Road.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Final Trailer

As laid out in the trailer, Mario’s brother, Luigi, is being held captive by Bowser. And he isn’t the only prisoner being held by the king of Koopas. Suffice to say, Mario could really use a hand to rescue them all and save the Mushroom Kingdom. That’s why Mario’s supporting cast, Princess Peach and Toad, are joining him on this mission. Even Donkey Kong is along for the ride, after initially going up against Mario in an arena dual.

Chris Pratt is lending his voice to Mario, and he admittedly does not have the most Italian-sounding voice. But we’re willing to go with it. Jack Black really steals this trailer with his performance as Bowser, while Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day bring a lot of life to Peach and Luigi, respectively. Keegan-Michael Key also stars as the voice of Toad, with Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a collaboration between Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film from a script by Matthew Fogel. It will be out in theaters on Friday, April 5.

