Take flight in the new trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru

Flying the friendly skies isn’t always a pleasant experience for everyone. But the latest trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru takes airline horror to a new level when the Minions fly the plane by themselves. For reasons that have yet to be explained, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto have taken over a passenger plane as the captain, co-captain, stewardess, and the rest of the crew. Judging by the way they perform their respective tasks, we’re willing to bet it’s their first time flying.

Most of the trailer revolves around the in-air hijinks of the Minions crew, including the unfortunate one who nearly flushes himself down the plane’s toilet. But it’s much worse for the human passengers, who have no idea what to make of the chaos surrounding them. We also get a brief glimpse of young Gru, with Steve Carell reprising his role from the Despicable Me movies.

Although the trailer doesn’t share many spoilers about the story, we do know that this is essentially Gru’s origin, and the film is set during the ’70s. At this time in his life, 12-year-old Gru idolizes a group of supervillains who call themselves The Vicious 6. Their members include Jean Clawed, as played by Jean-Claude Van Damme; with Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, and Danny Trejo as Stronghold. Unfortunately for Gru and his newfound Minions, they soon find themselves at odds with the Vicious 6.

The good news for Gru is that he may have a mentor in the form of Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), the former leader of The Vicious 6. Regardless, Gru and company are still outmatched and in very big trouble.

Pierre Coffin also stars in the film as the voices of all of the Minions, while Russell Brand is reprising his role as Dr. Nefario. The other major addition to the cast is Julie Andrews, who will provide the voice of Gru’s mother, Marlena Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru was directed by Kyle Balda from a script by Brian Lynch and Matthew Fogel. It will hit theaters on Friday, July 1.

