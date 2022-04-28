 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

New Jurassic World Dominion trailer introduces Baby Blue

By

The newest trailer for Jurassic World Dominion is asking the important questions, like “Can a dinosaur truly be adorable?” or “Shouldn’t the child of Blue be called Green?” Regardless, the bigger questions after this trailer are “Who stole Baby Blue? And what do they want with her?” Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) had better find out fast, because with Baby Blue gone in the wind, Momma Blue is no longer his best friend. The bond between Owen and the raptor named Blue was a key part of the last two films. But now, Blue is having some trust issues.

A lot has changed after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Since the rest of the dinosaur clones were released into the wild, they’ve been springing up all over the place. It’s sometimes easy to forget that Earth was once their world, and now they’re taking it back. But perhaps the scariest dinosaur of them all is the Giganotosaurus, which is briefly teased in the trailer. A more familiar-looking T-Rex also puts in an appearance.

Fortunately, Owen and the current generation of heroes have some backup. Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are all returning from the original Jurassic Park trilogy. And this time, they have much larger roles in the story.

Baby Blue in Jurassic World Dominion.

Bryce Dallas Howard also stars in the film as Claire Dearing alongside Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, DeWanda Wise as Kayla, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman have undisclosed roles in the sequel.

Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World Dominion from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. The new sequel will hit theaters on June 10.

Editors' Recommendations

How to send a text message from your email account

how to send a text from your email account

The best AMD processors for 2022

AMD Ryzen processor going into a socket.

How to make AirPods and AirPods Pro louder

Woman wearing Apple AirPods Pro.

Microsoft’s Activision purchase just cleared a big hurdle

microsoft activision ftc blizzard

How to delete your Twitter account

Twitter app store listing on a mobile device.

The best optical audio cables

The KabelDirekt Optical Digital Audio Cable.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $650 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Don’t ask questions, just play Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

A framed photo in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe celebrates the original game.

Crush review: Charming teen love story anyone can relate to

Rowan Blanchard as Paige Evans sits in a chair in the principal's office, in a scene from Crush.

Best Apple deals and sales for April 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

PC troubleshooting: Where to start if your PC won’t turn on

PC build-out guide

Save $100 on this Dyson Air Purifying Fan in the Way Day sale

best labor day dyson deals 2020 pure cool tp01 purifying fan

Surface Laptop Studio to get this killer MacBook Pro feature

microsoft surface laptop studio review 600