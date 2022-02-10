New Jurassic World: Dominion trailer reunites the OT heroes

In 1993, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) were summoned to a remote island in Jurassic Park in order to witness the scientific miracle that brought dinosaurs back to life. But by the time of Jurassic World: Dominion, that miracle has become a curse. Dinosaurs have been set free all over the world, and there’s no better time for the original trilogy heroes to return.

Universal Pictures has released Jurassic World: Dominion‘s Super Bowl trailer a few days early, and it gives fans the onscreen reunion that they’ve waited nearly three decades for. Neill, Dern, and Goldblum have all made appearances in the sequels, but this is the first time all three of them have been back in the same film.

As for the current generation of heroes, Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady looks like he has his hands full while fending off a dino attack in traffic. That’s becoming a far too common occurrence since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But perhaps Owen can put his head together with Ian, Alan, and Ellie to come up with a better solution than fighting the dinosaurs every single day.

Despite her burgeoning directorial career, Bryce Dallas Howard is also back as Claire Dearing alongside Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, DeWanda Wise as Kayla, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. Additionally, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman have undisclosed roles in the film.

Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow returned to direct the new sequel from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters on June 10.

