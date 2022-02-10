  1. Movies & TV

New Jurassic World: Dominion trailer reunites the OT heroes

By

In 1993, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) were summoned to a remote island in Jurassic Park in order to witness the scientific miracle that brought dinosaurs back to life. But by the time of Jurassic World: Dominion, that miracle has become a curse. Dinosaurs have been set free all over the world, and there’s no better time for the original trilogy heroes to return.

Universal Pictures has released Jurassic World: Dominion‘s Super Bowl trailer a few days early, and it gives fans the onscreen reunion that they’ve waited nearly three decades for. Neill, Dern, and Goldblum have all made appearances in the sequels, but this is the first time all three of them have been back in the same film.

As for the current generation of heroes, Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady looks like he has his hands full while fending off a dino attack in traffic. That’s becoming a far too common occurrence since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But perhaps Owen can put his head together with Ian, Alan, and Ellie to come up with a better solution than fighting the dinosaurs every single day.

From left, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern return in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Despite her burgeoning directorial career, Bryce Dallas Howard is also back as Claire Dearing alongside Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, DeWanda Wise as Kayla, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. Additionally, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman have undisclosed roles in the film.

Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow returned to direct the new sequel from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters on June 10.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple mixed-reality headset: Everything we know about Apple’s VR headset

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Ryan Reynolds time travels in The Adam Project trailer

Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project.

The best Nintendo Switch shooter games

Squid Kids posing for Splatoon 2 promo material.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 drops to $200 for a limited time

Four Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatches stacked on top of each other.

The best smart surge protectors

amazon smart power strip deals teckin wifi plug multiple outlet surge protector 02

This VR headset deal at HP knocks $100 off the price

Two men using the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset.

HP slashed $100 off the OMEN gaming PC

hp omen 25l desktop pc deal december 2020 gaming

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for February 2022

Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black with S Pen.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and sales for February 2022

Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus colors.

Best laptop deals and sales for February 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Our favorite headphones, Sony WH-1000XM4s, are $50 off today

Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black

AirPods Max are $99 off right now

Apple AirPods Max

Samsung is having a last-minute SALE on Super Bowl TVs

2021 Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV