 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer unveils Lower Decks crossover

Blair Marnell
By

Crossovers are nothing new for the Star Trek franchise. That tradition began in 1987 when original series star DeForest Kelley reprised his role as Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy in the first episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. But in the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, there’s a unique crossover coming between this series and the animated program Star Trek: Lower Decks. For the first time in Star Trek history, two characters from an animated series will appear in live-action, and they will be portrayed by the same performers who provide their voices. As seen in the new Strange New Worlds trailer below, Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid are reprising their respective roles as Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+

The trailer doesn’t explain how or why Mariner and Boimler are on the Enterprise several decades before they were born. Lower Decks takes place after TNG, while Strange New Worlds is set about 10 years before the original Star Trek. So time travel shenanigans are almost certainly going to be a part of this story. However, it’s also clear that this crossover holds some personal significance for Boimler based on that he reacts to Spock (Ethan Peck) as if the iconic Vulcan is his personal hero.

Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Season 2’s story details are sparse in this trailer, but there definitely appears to be romance in the air between Spock and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), as well as Dr. Joseph M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding). The previous trailer hinted that young James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) is attracted to La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong). But even Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his first officer, Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), are sharing a kiss in this preview, and that’s got to be against Starfleet regulations!

Related

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will premiere on Thursday, June 15, on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer embraces the unknown
Anson Mount in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The opening credits of the original Star Trek promised a journey that would "explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no man has gone before!" However, there are only so many times that we can see Klingons, Vulcans, or Romulans before they just aren't "new" anymore. Later this year, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is rolling back the clock to the earliest days of the Enterprise. And from here, the sky is the limit in terms of races and worlds we've never seen before.

Only hardcore Trekkies remember that Captain Kirk and his crew weren't the original main characters of Star Trek. A single pilot episode, "The Cage," was produced with Captain Pike, Number One, and a young Spock. Pike and Number One would have remained in obscurity if they hadn't resurfaced in Star Trek: Discovery season 2. They, along with Spock, will be back for Strange New Worlds. In the first teaser trailer, Pike rediscovers his sense of purpose.

Read more
Guinan returns in new Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer
Whoopi Goldberg and Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard season 2.

For the first time in 20 years, Whoopi Goldberg is back in the Star Trek universe. In the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 2, Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard faces a time-bending problem. But there's no one better-suited to give him advice than his old friend, Guinan (Goldberg). And while the future of humanity and the Federation may be at stake, Guinan tells Picard that the "answers are not in the stars. And they never have been."

The trailer also seems to indicate that John de Lancie's Q was not responsible for the incident that put Picard and his crew into a new timeline. However, Q is definitely taking advantage of the chaos to put Picard through another test. The nearly omnipotent being hasn't appeared to Picard since the final episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. And Q always relishes his mind games, because the trial of humanity never ends.

Read more
Star Trek boldly goes into 2022 with renewals, premiere dates
Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard.

Paramount+ is more than just the streaming home for every new Star Trek series. However, there's a lot of Star Trek on the horizon for fans to enjoy, and Paramount+ isn't wasting any time lining up even more for years to come. The streaming service has formally renewed Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Lower Decks for new seasons.

The flagship series, Star Trek: Discovery, is currently on a midseason hiatus. The fourth season of Discovery will resume on Thursday, February 10. With the renewal in hand, Discovery's fifth season will likely begin filming later this year.

Read more