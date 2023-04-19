Spock takes command in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 teaser

With Star Trek: Picard coming to an end this week, and Star Trek: Discovery slated to conclude next year, the future of the franchise now rests in the hands of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. This series is a spinoff of Discovery and takes place a decade before the original series, with Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike as the captain of the Enterprise. But as seen in the first teaser trailer for Strange New Worlds season 2, Spock (Ethan Peck) is also going to get his first chance to sit in the captain’s chair.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Second Season Teaser Trailer | Paramount+

Amusingly, Spock hasn’t mastered the fine art of iconic bridge commands. And although the Enterprise bridge crew attempts to give Spock a hand while picking out his catchphrase, he still manages to hilariously overcomplicate it. There’s also a fun moment as Spock drinks with a Klingon warrior, only to have an unexpected response to his intoxicating beverage.

The trailer also formally introduces Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, after his brief appearance in the Strange New Worlds season 1 finale. And as you can see from the clip above, Kirk is already living up to his reputation as a ladies man when La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) can’t hide her immediate attraction to the future captain of the Enterprise.

Related Videos

Rebecca Romijn also stars in the series as the Enterprise’s first officer, Una Chin-Riley, with Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on June 15.

Editors' Recommendations