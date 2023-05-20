6 TV shows you need to watch in June 2023

Summer is almost here, and while that might mean spending more time outdoors, it’s also prime time for new and returning shows that are either already on your watch list or should be! Once you get your fill of sunshine, curl up at night with a refreshing iced tea or a hot cup of java and check out one of these shows that are returning or debuting in June.

There’s an eclectic mix of titles to suit differing tastes, from the person looking to reignite their love of zombies with the newest Walking Dead series to eager audiences looking for the newest true crime shows, enticing dramas, and an intriguing Netflix show that is sure to be one of the most popular of the month.

Manifest (June 2)

NBC likely did not anticipate the pushback it received upon canceling Manifest. Thankfully for fans who wanted closure for the edge-of-your-seat supernatural drama, Netflix swept in and picked up the show for a fourth and final season. Delivered in two parts, the season’s final 10 episodes are coming this month. The story begins when passengers from a flight that went missing five years prior mysteriously return. They haven’t aged, but the world has. As they try to reintegrate into society, with some people welcoming them with open arms and others believing they are cursed demons, the men, women, and children are secretly (and eventually not so secretly) dealing with something else. They get strange visions, often connected to one another and always revealing something awful that is about to happen.

The story centers around a small group of passengers led by Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and their journey to discover the truth. In part 1 of Manifest season 4, the young Cal Stone, originally played by Jack Messina, has mysteriously aged five years ( and is now played by Ty Doran) and his cancer has returned. With a shocking death and more to unravel, fans can’t wait to find out what happens on that fateful Death Date (which, fittingly for the show, is June 2).

Stream Manifest on Netflix.

Based on a True Story (June 8)

Jason Bateman is behind this comedy thriller, which stars The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco as Ava, Chris Messina as Nathan, and Tom Bateman as Matt – a realtor, former tennis star, and plumber, respectively — who find themselves embroiled in the obsessive world of true crime. “Do we have to wake up to murders every morning?” asks Nathan in the trailer for Based on a True Story as Ava excitedly watches a true crime show while getting ready in the morning. But when a young woman is killed nearby and a serial killer is on the loose in their town, Ava sees opportunity. She can use the skills she believes she has developed through her fandom to solve the crime (or at least start a gripping podcast about it) and make money to pay the bills.

The dark comedy will appeal to fans of Only Murders in the Building, another show that pokes fun at America’s obsession with true crime, as well as another popular whodunit Peacock series, Poker Face. From the executive producers of The Boys and Ozark, you can expect plenty of dark humor as well.

Stream Based on a True Story on Peacock.

The Crowded Room (June 9)

Tom Holland is hanging up his Spidey suit and suiting up as a young man accused of a crime in this 1979-set psychological thriller. The Crowded Room, which also stars Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, is inspired by the 1981 nonfiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. At the center of the story are Danny (Holland), a young man arrested for a crime, and Rya (Seyfried), the unlikely investigator tasked with solving it.

The 10-episode miniseries is told from the perspective of Rya, who conducts several interviews to learn more about Danny’s life story and the events that shaped him into who he is. With the star-studded cast and Apple’s track record for excellent series like Bad Sisters and Shrinking, we expect this one to be a hit.

Stream The Crowded Room on Apple TV+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (June 15)

Already renewed for a third season, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this month for a second season to continue exploring … well, strange new worlds. A spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, the series focuses on Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew aboard the starship USS Enterprise. They continue to explore new worlds, though the series is set a decade prior to Star Trek: The Original Series.

With Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romjin as Number One, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is praised for its modern take on the story while still exploring a historical 1960s-like design. It is, after all, still the 23rd Century on the series. Season 2 episodes of the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated series will be released weekly through August 17.

Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (June 18)

The long-awaited return of The Walking Dead world and fan-favorite characters Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) finally arrives in June. The Walking Dead: Dead City will take fans on an entirely new journey as Maggie is left with no choice but to enlist the help of her sworn enemy, Negan, to help rescue her kidnapped son, Hershel.

Teasing a return of “the old Negan,” along with plenty of new faces apparently from his past, Walking Dead: Dead City is one of many planned spinoffs for the massive franchise. Set in New York City, the series will hopefully feature a cameo or two, and definitely those new, more agile walkers that were terrifyingly introduced before The Walking Dead met its end.

Stream The Walking Dead: Dead City on AMC+.

The Bear (June 22)

Jeremy Allen White returns hot off winning Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards for playing Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, the reluctant new owner of his late brother’s struggling local sandwich shop, in The Bear. A chef de cuisine who worked hard to rise up the ranks in the culinary world in New York, Carmy isn’t there for the money. He’s there to take care of the business his brother left for him. There’s pushback from the rough-and-tumble staff who love to do things their way and balk at his uppity skills and recipes … until they actually taste his food, that is. But Carmy isn’t fazed: he’s determined to make this basic sandwich spot the hot spot of his old hometown, and prove to himself that he has the talent and drive to succeed.

Returning for its second season, The Bear is raw, honest, emotional, and funny. Season 1 ended with Carmy’s plans to revamp the restaurant into his own spot, aptly named The Bear (after his nickname). He has new challenges awaiting, however, and a shocking secret to keep.

Stream The Bear on Hulu.

