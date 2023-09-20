 Skip to main content
Amazon is giving you 6 months of MGM+ when you buy a new Fire TV

Phil Nickinson
By
Amazon announcing a partnership with MGM.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon is giving six months of free access to MGM+ in conjunction with the purchase of a new Fire TV. The announcement came as part of Amazon’s massive annual device event at HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. And that means low-cost sticks, as well as more expensive televisions running Amazon Fire TV.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon also used the event to announce a new Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and Fire TV Soundbar.

MGM+ is an Amazon-owned streaming service (it was known as EPIX+ until January 2023). It normally costs $6 a month and is available on its own or as an Amazon Prime Video Channel, which lets you watch it from within Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to all things James Bond (the spy series always is mentioned in the same breath as MGM), as well as the decades and decades worth of legendary shows and movies, you’ll also get new original series like Godfather of Harlem, Get Shorty, War of the Worlds, Condor, and Pennyworth. Plus you’ll also get a smattering of content from Paramount, stemming from a strategic agreement the two legendary entertainment companies have enjoyed for a number of years.

Amazon in March 2023 announced that more than 200 million Fire TV devices had been sold worldwide.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
