 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon celebrates 200 million Fire TV devices by launching more

Phil Nickinson
By

Amazon today announced that it’s bolstering the high end of its Fire TV Omni Series line of televisions with new sizes and entry into new international markets, while also bringing new sets to the more affordable side of the equation. And the news comes as the company also announced that it’s sold more than 200 million Fire TV devices worldwide. For context, that number was around 150 million in January 2022.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV.
Amazon

First up: The — heretofore available in 65- and 75-inch sizes — gains options at 43, 50 and 55 inches. They’re up for preorder at Amazon starting today (at $449, $529, and $599, respectively), and will be available at Best Buy on May 11. These are fundamentally the same as what we reviewed previously, Amazon says, only with fewer local dimming zones because of the smaller size.

Related Videos

So you should expect a decent QLED set, but also one that makes full use of the new Fire TV “Ambient Experience,” which allows the TV to sense when someone is in the room and adjust itself accordingly. That’s less about attitude and more about turning itself into something more useful than a blank screen, with things like calendar entries and reminders, sticky notes for family members, or an art gallery with more than 1,700 free works from institutions like the National Gallery of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago.

Related

On the even less expensive side of things, Amazon is debuting the new Fire TV 2-Series. These are low-end sets available in just two sizes — 32 inches at 720p for $199, and 40 inches at 1080p for $249. They’re available now from Amazon.

And perhaps the bigger news is that the Omni QLED Series, new Fire TV 2-Series, and the existing 4-Series all are headed outside of the U.S. and will be available for the first time in the U.K., Germany, and Mexico.

“We continue to hear from customers that most smart TVs just aren’t all that smart—and they’re turning to Fire TV to deliver a truly intelligent and intuitive TV experience. With over 200 million streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, our relentless focus on making TVs actually smart is resonating with customers around the world. In fact, televisions are the fastest-growing segment in the Fire TV business,” Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said in a press release. “When customers love something, we double down. We’re excited to not only bring our Fire TV Ambient Experience to more rooms of the home with multiple new screen sizes of the Omni QLED Series, but also to enable customers to get a Fire TV smart TV for as low as [$200] with the new 2-Series. We can’t wait to hear what customers think.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
T-Mobile customers can now get MLS Season Pass for free
MLS Season Pass on T-Mobile Tuesday app.

As was foretold, T-Mobile customers can now grab their free subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It's part of the "T-Mobile Tuesdays" incentive that gives subscribers free stuff throughout the year, and the latest in a string of streaming-related freebies made available by the wireless provider.

All you'll need to make good on the promotion is a T-Mobile account and the T-Mobile Tuesday app. From there, you'll be prompted to redeem a unique code. Log in to your Apple account, use that unique code, and you're good t ogo.

Read more
Every TV type, explained
Samsung Micro LED

LED, QLED, OLED, min-LED, micro-LED. So. Many. LEDs.

If you’re confused about all the different kinds of TVs out there, I get it. I’ve been at this for over 23 years, and all those acronyms still make my head spin. Not to worry, though. This is your crash course that explains every kind of TV and what makes them work (and therefore how they are different). We'll also cover a few advantages and disadvantages to each — all so you can make more informed purchase decisions.

Read more
Plex now lets you skip the credits on movies and TV shows
A mid-credits scene from Ferris Bueller's Day Off showing Plex's Skip Credits option.

In a move that is sure to enrage the thousands of people whose names appear at the end of our favorite movies and TV shows, Plex has introduced a new feature that lets you skip the end credits on the content in your personal library.

The feature works similarly to its Skip Intro option -- a far less controversial feature given that most subscription streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video already let you do this. With Skip Credits, the Plex Media Server uses an algorithm to detect the difference between a screen full of rolling text and a screen that has a full image of, well, not text.

Read more