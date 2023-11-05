3 TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Chances are if you have children, they have probably started to watch some of the classic, old sitcoms and comedy series you watched as a kid, from Friends to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Many of these are easily accessible via streaming services so you can watch and rewatch to your heart’s content. There are also plenty of new comedies coming out that are worth exploring, even foreign language series with subtitles or dubbing.

When it comes to TV comedies on Prime Video that you need to watch in November, there are many from which to choose. But we have highlighted three that are especially intriguing, for different reasons.

Killer Coaster

What do you get when a hapless cop decides to take it upon herself to work an undercover job selling cotton candy at a local carnival? It’s a recipe for disaster. Sandrine isn’t taken seriously as an officer, and is relegated to working as a meter maid. But when a body is found in the ghost train at a local fair in Killer Coaster, she decides to weave her way into the inner workings of the case, unbeknownst to her department.

Now, the inexperienced cop is in total danger, but she’s determined to prove her worth. She gets help from two other carnies who happen to be from rival families, and together, they make up an unlikely trio of amateur sleuths. The suspenseful comedy horror, delivered in French with subtitles, includes eight half-hour episodes.

Stream Killer Coaster on Prime Video.

Freaks and Geeks

It only lasted a single season, but decades later, Freaks and Geeks has become a cult classic. This is largely because many of its then-unknown actors went on to become big stars, including Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, and Busy Philipps. The teen comedy-drama is a coming-of-age story about the outcasts at a high school, known crassly as the freaks and the geeks.

The story centers around Lindsay (Cardellini) and her younger brother, Sam (John Francis Daley), who join the freaks and the geeks cliques, respectively. When the smart and driven young woman starts hanging around with slackers and then rebelling, her desire to fit in contrasts with her parents’ and others’ expectations of her. Created by Paul Feig and executive produced by Judd Apatow, the recurring and guest cast list reads as a who’s who of Hollywood as well, from Ann Dowd to Lizzy Caplan and Rashida Jones to Shia LeBeouf.

Stream Freaks and Geeks on Prime Video.

The Bad Guy

If everyone already thinks you’re the bad guy, why not just become him? That’s exactly what happens in The Bad Guy when Nino (Luigi Lo Cascio), a prosecutor who has passionately fought against the Mafia through his entire career, is accused of being one of them. Sentenced to prison for crimes he did not commit, Nino decides he’ll seek out his revenge the way those he has tried to take down always have.

The Italian action comedy drama has just six episodes, but it will leave you wanting more thanks to the wonderfully convincing character portrayals, original story, and lessons about how perception and treatment truly can change a person, for better or, in this case, for worse.

Stream The Bad Guy on Prime Video.

