 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 TV comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2024

Christine Persaud
By
Two men stand next to each other in Royal Pains.
USA Network

Some of the best TV comedies hail from the 1990s. We’re talking classics that you can watch and rewatch and yet they never get old. Among the three TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in March are two from that decade that you might have already seen, but probably not since they originally aired. If you haven’t seen them yet, they’re worth checking out, as they feature fabulous casts and unique storylines.

The third entry on the list this month is a long-running comedy from the 2010s that might have fallen under the radar. The series didn’t get much attention when it quietly aired on USA Network for eight seasons, all of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. If you have run out of new comedies to watch and want a solid throwback option, these three TV comedies are all delights.

Recommended Videos

Northern Exposure (1990-1995)

Joel standing in front of a sign that says welcome to Cicely, Alaska in a scene from Northern Exposure.
CBS

Having earned 57 award nominations through its six-season run, including winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Serie in 1992, Northern Exposure is widely considered to be one of the best comedy-dramas of the ’90s. Set in the fictional town of Cicely, Alaska, the story centers around Joel Fleischman (Rob Morrow), a newly minted physician who is sent to work there to repay his medical education debt. A city dweller from New York, Joel doesn’t quite fit in with the rural, small-town mentality. But as the series progresses, he makes a home for himself as he gets acquainted with other residents. This includes some eccentric characters who are a far cry from the folks he knew back in the Big Apple.

Related

While there has been talk over the years about a Northern Exposure revival, nothing ever materialized. Creator John Falsey died in 2019, so the prospect of a revival looks dim. All six seasons of Northern Exposure, which sources like the Writer’s Guild of America call one of the best-written TV series in history, are available to stream.

Stream Northern Exposure on Prime Video.

Wings (1990-1997)

A man holding a landline phone, another behind him in a scene from Wings.
NBC

A minor 1990s classic, Wings was created by the same team behind Cheers. In fact, the show exists in the same universe as Cheers, as well as its spinoff, Frasier, and it even features crossover guest appearances from time to time. The story is about two brothers, Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian (Steven Weber), who run a single-plane airline company on Nantucket Island. Each episode of the sitcom covers the interactions between the brothers and others who work with (and against) them. These include childhood friend Helen (Crystal Bernard), who runs the lunch counter (and whose secretly in love with Joe); business rival Roy (David Schramm), who runs a larger airline in the same airport; and Lowell (Thomas Haden Church), the dim-witted airport mechanic.

At its heart, Wings is about a group of conflicting personalities making a living, enjoying life, and becoming like a family. There were a few cast additions (and some changes) throughout the seasons: keep an eye out for Tony Shalhoub, who joins as a taxi driver in season 3, and Amy Yasbeck, who came on in season 6.

Stream Wings on Prime Video.

Royal Pains (2009-2016)

A man wearing a stethoscope stands beside a woman smiling and giving two thumbs up in a scene from Royal Pains.
USA Network

Despite being a brilliant and skilled surgeon, Dr. Henry “Hank” Lawson (Mark Feuerstein) is fired from his job when a wealthy patient dies under his care. He decides to take a trip to the Hamptons to decompress. When he saves someone’s life along the way, a wealthy German businessman named Boris (Campbell Scott) offers him a job as concierge doctor at his resort community on the spot. So begins a new life for Lawson, who’s now dealing exclusively with elite clientele and the unique challenges that come with the territory.

Along with Lawson’s journey on Royal Pains is that of his younger brother, Evan (Paulo Costanzo), who moves to the resort with him to handle the finances and accounting. It’s baffling that so many people haven’t even heard of Royal Pains, which has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics score. It’s not a serious medical drama like many other shows on TV today. Royal Pains is lighter and more fun, with each season better reviewed than the next.

Stream Royal Pains on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in March
The cast of Warcraft.

As much as we enjoy watching free movies on Amazon Freevee, sometimes you really get what you pay for. While it's true that there are a handful of great movies on Freevee, they are badly outnumbered by flicks that aren't even good enough to be called direct-to-video B-movies. It can also take a long time to search through all of the lesser titles before you find something worth watching.

Fortunately, we've already done the work for you with our selection of the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in March. This month's pics include a video game adaptation with a massive budget, an icon of Hong Kong cinema, and an early '90s action flick starring Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.
Warcraft (2016)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March
Camilla Mendes as Ana in Upgraded, sitting in first class with a glass of champagne.

Today’s rom-coms are much different compared to classic ones from decades ago. They involve dating sites, profile photos, and unique stories that were never previously explored in the pre-digital age. Such is the case with two of the three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March. The third is an early 2000s Jon Favreau film that, despite being panned by critics, was a box office success, largely thanks to its A-list ensemble cast.

What makes a good rom-com? It’s all about what you’re in the mood to watch. Sometimes, the cheesiest, most predictable rom-coms are what you really crave. These movies won’t be bringing home awards beyond a “best kiss” or something else superficial. But when the mood strikes, they hit just right.
Upgraded (2024)
Upgraded - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Read more
3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in March 2024
Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt sit together on a couch looking at papers in a scene from Seven.

If you're a fan of crime, and of movies about crime, then you're likely someone who has been well served at the movies through most of your life. In recent years, though, these kinds of crime stories have become less common on the big screen, although they still pop up regularly on streaming.

When you go looking for great crime dramas that are worth watching, either for the first time or the hundredth, you can be content knowing that Max has a number of great movie options to choose from. We've pulled out three absolute classics of the genre that you should check out this month.
Blood Simple (1984)
Blood Simple. Official Trailer #1 - M. Emmet Walsh Movie (1984) HD

Read more