3 TV comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2024

Some of the best TV comedies hail from the 1990s. We’re talking classics that you can watch and rewatch and yet they never get old. Among the three TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in March are two from that decade that you might have already seen, but probably not since they originally aired. If you haven’t seen them yet, they’re worth checking out, as they feature fabulous casts and unique storylines.

The third entry on the list this month is a long-running comedy from the 2010s that might have fallen under the radar. The series didn’t get much attention when it quietly aired on USA Network for eight seasons, all of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. If you have run out of new comedies to watch and want a solid throwback option, these three TV comedies are all delights.

Northern Exposure (1990-1995)

Having earned 57 award nominations through its six-season run, including winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Serie in 1992, Northern Exposure is widely considered to be one of the best comedy-dramas of the ’90s. Set in the fictional town of Cicely, Alaska, the story centers around Joel Fleischman (Rob Morrow), a newly minted physician who is sent to work there to repay his medical education debt. A city dweller from New York, Joel doesn’t quite fit in with the rural, small-town mentality. But as the series progresses, he makes a home for himself as he gets acquainted with other residents. This includes some eccentric characters who are a far cry from the folks he knew back in the Big Apple.

While there has been talk over the years about a Northern Exposure revival, nothing ever materialized. Creator John Falsey died in 2019, so the prospect of a revival looks dim. All six seasons of Northern Exposure, which sources like the Writer’s Guild of America call one of the best-written TV series in history, are available to stream.

Stream Northern Exposure on Prime Video.

Wings (1990-1997)

A minor 1990s classic, Wings was created by the same team behind Cheers. In fact, the show exists in the same universe as Cheers, as well as its spinoff, Frasier, and it even features crossover guest appearances from time to time. The story is about two brothers, Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian (Steven Weber), who run a single-plane airline company on Nantucket Island. Each episode of the sitcom covers the interactions between the brothers and others who work with (and against) them. These include childhood friend Helen (Crystal Bernard), who runs the lunch counter (and whose secretly in love with Joe); business rival Roy (David Schramm), who runs a larger airline in the same airport; and Lowell (Thomas Haden Church), the dim-witted airport mechanic.

At its heart, Wings is about a group of conflicting personalities making a living, enjoying life, and becoming like a family. There were a few cast additions (and some changes) throughout the seasons: keep an eye out for Tony Shalhoub, who joins as a taxi driver in season 3, and Amy Yasbeck, who came on in season 6.

Stream Wings on Prime Video.

Royal Pains (2009-2016)

Despite being a brilliant and skilled surgeon, Dr. Henry “Hank” Lawson (Mark Feuerstein) is fired from his job when a wealthy patient dies under his care. He decides to take a trip to the Hamptons to decompress. When he saves someone’s life along the way, a wealthy German businessman named Boris (Campbell Scott) offers him a job as concierge doctor at his resort community on the spot. So begins a new life for Lawson, who’s now dealing exclusively with elite clientele and the unique challenges that come with the territory.

Along with Lawson’s journey on Royal Pains is that of his younger brother, Evan (Paulo Costanzo), who moves to the resort with him to handle the finances and accounting. It’s baffling that so many people haven’t even heard of Royal Pains, which has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics score. It’s not a serious medical drama like many other shows on TV today. Royal Pains is lighter and more fun, with each season better reviewed than the next.

Stream Royal Pains on Prime Video.

