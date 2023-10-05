 Skip to main content
3 TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in October

Christine Persaud
By

The best comedies on Prime Video right now are all wonderful options when you’re in the mood for a movie. But there’s always room for a good TV comedy on the roster as well. With so many shows being delayed due to the writers strike, which has now thankfully ended, you might be looking for something to fill the hole while you wait for new content. Plenty of new shows have recently been released on Prime Video, plus there are old classics that are now streaming and worth checking out.

From one of the most successful sitcom spinoffs in history to a new spinoff that toes the line between comedy, drama, and gore to a funny absurdist comedy, here are three TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in October.

Gen V

Gen V – Official Redband Trailer | Prime Video

Gory, disturbing, and politically charged, Gen V is a beautiful combination of drama, comedy, and superhero fun. A spinoff of The Boys and a Prime Video original, Gen V looks at another side of Vought International: a school called the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where young “supes” are trained and battle to become the next generation of superheroes.

Only the strongest survive. Every superpower, meanwhile, comes with its own set of challenges, and some are more valuable than others, especially for those willing to use them in the right (or wrong) ways. With an entirely new cast, plus cameos from several The Boys characters, Gen V is a fun watch. Just bear in mind: some scenes will make you wince.

Stream Gen V on Prime Video.

Frasier

Frasier Season 1 Trailer

With the revival spinoff of Frasier premiering on Paramount+ in October, it’s the perfect time to catch up on the original sitcom, which itself became one of the most successful spinoffs ever put on television. Born from Kelsey Grammer’s character of Frasier Crane from Cheers, Frasier aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

Frasier tells the story of Frasier’s everyday life working as a psychiatrist-turned-radio show host and his interactions with his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), ailing father Martin (the late John Mahoney), and producer and friend Roz (Peri Gilpin). Once you relive all the episodes through the 11 seasons (or at least rewatch your favorites), flip over to Paramount+ to watch the revival spinoff this month as well.

Stream Frasier on Prime Video.

I’m a Virgo

I'm A Virgo - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Jharrel Jerome stars in this absurdist comedy about Cootie, a young man who has lived all his life in isolation due to his incredibly large stature. Because he stands 13 feet tall, Cootie has never felt comfortable living in the outside world, and his parents have never felt comfortable introducing him to the public. But when Cootie is befriended by a group of teenage political activists, the shy, soft spoken 19-year-old starts to come out of his shell. He makes his presence known in a world that’s completely new to him.

I’m a Virgo has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics praising it as a unique coming-of-age story. If nothing else, I’m A Virgo is worth watching to see the clever filming techniques used to make Jerome appear larger than life.

Stream I’m a Virgo on Prime Video.

