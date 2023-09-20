 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon debuts its first Fire TV soundbar and faster Fire TV sticks

Simon Cohen
By
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

At Amazon’s fall event, it announced a new Fire TV soundbar, a new Fire TV Stick 4K, and a Fire TV Stick 4K Max with support for Wi-Fi 6E.

The Fire TV Soundbar is available starting today for $120 in the U.S. and Canada, and available for preorder in Mexico. It’s expected to ship within a week. It’s been designed as an easy-to-set-up companion speaker for all Fire TV devices and Fire TVs with Bluetooth, immersive sound, crisper dialog, and improved bass, according to the company.

Recommended Videos

The soundbar uses a two-channel sound system with support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. Measuring just 24 inches wide, it will fit in front of even the smallest Fire TVs. When not watching TV, you can connect your phone, tablet, or any streaming device via Bluetooth.

Related
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2023.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2023. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The new version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which has a new curved body, is priced at $50 and is available for preorder globally starting today. It’s nearly 30% more powerful than the previous generation and now includes support for Wi-Fi 6. Amazon says apps will start faster and run smoother while they provide 4K Ultra HD streaming.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2023.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2023. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The latest version of the Fire TV 4K Max also sports the new curves of the refreshed Fire TV Stick 4K and will cost $60. Amazon says it’s the first streaming stick to support Wi-Fi 6E, for lower latency, faster speeds, and less interference from other Wi-Fi enabled devices. The more powerful processor will offer an even smoother experience than before.

As with the previous generation, the 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, and also includes support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Amazon Fire TV conversational search.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon will also enhance the way you search for something to watch on Fire TV devices using generative AI-powered voice search. The feature, which uses the same large language model (LLM) technology that Amazon is rolling into Alexa, will be coming to Fire TV devices in the U.S. later this year.

Instead of asking for a specific title, or TV show, you’ll be able to engage in a conversational experience with Alexa, by asking questions like “find me a movie with the actor from Better Call Saul.” You can also ask for things like “action movies with car chases,” “comedies for a rainy day inside,” or “animated movies that are free to me.”  Really not sure what you want to watch? You can also tell Alexa what you in the mood for and choose from a selection of recommendations personalized to your Fire TV profile.

A new “Continue Watching” row on the Fire TV interface will include content from streaming providers including Amazon Freevee, Disney+, Hulu, Max, MGM+, Peacock, Starz, and Tubi. The new row puts an emphasis on watched content, with a focus on recency, making it easier for you to find and stream your favorite content. Fire TV will continue to add content from streaming providers over time.

Amazon is also running a special promotion for U.S. buyers who purchase a new Fire TV streaming media player or smart TV on Amazon or in retail stores: you’ll get a free six-month subscription to MGM+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Amazon celebrates 200 million Fire TV devices by launching more
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV.

Amazon today announced that it's bolstering the high end of its Fire TV Omni Series line of televisions with new sizes and entry into new international markets, while also bringing new sets to the more affordable side of the equation. And the news comes as the company also announced that it's sold more than 200 million Fire TV devices worldwide. For context, that number was around 150 million in January 2022.

First up: The

Read more
Amazon Fire TVs can stream directly to hearing implants
A man with a cochlear hearing implant listens to TV audio.

A select number of Amazon Fire TV devices now support audio streaming to hearing implants, thanks to a partnership between Amazon and Cochlear, the world's largest provider of hearing implants. It lets hearing implant users hear a variety of audio content. Depending on the Fire TV device, that includes streaming movies and shows from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, podcasts, audiobooks, Alexa voice feedback, system sounds, and audio from local TV networks.

The new feature uses a Bluetooth protocol known as Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), along with special modifications for the specific needs of those who use implants. At the moment, hearing implant streaming is available on Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV Omni Series, Fire TV 4-Series, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), and Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) devices. It will work with Cochlear Nucleus 8, Nucleus 7, Nucleus Kanso 2, and Baha 6 Max sound processors.

Read more
I replaced my kitchen TV with an Echo Show 15 — and I kinda liked it
Amazon Echo Show 15 showing Fire TV experience, with an Amazon Fire TV voice remote in the foreground.

For the better part of the last 20 years, my family has had a TV in our kitchen. It was the cheapest 19-inch flat screen I could find at the time -- a 720p Sharp model -- and we hooked it up to our cable connection and a Tivoli One speaker for better sound. It worked just fine -- no complaints. But when Amazon asked if I wanted to try swapping that ancient rig out for something a bit more modern, like an Amazon Echo Show 15 with its latest Fire TV update, I figured why not? Three weeks into the experiment, here’s how it’s going.
You’re gonna need a mount …

1.
The original Sharp 19-inch TV …
2.
… and the Amazon Echo Show 15.

Read more