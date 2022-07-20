Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Modern home entertainment is spearheaded by the almighty A/V system, a high-octane amalgamation of TVs, projectors, receivers, speakers, and the many standalone components we do our cable and Blu-ray watching, music streaming, and next-generation gaming with. And amidst this medley of wired this-and-that is the all-powerful HDMI cable tying everything together. But let’s not forget about digital optical, too.

Before HDMI arrived to change the world of high-definition a couple of decades ago, optical was already around and widely in use as a digital A-to-B pathway. But if there was already a ones-and-zeroes player in town, why do we have HDMI to begin with?

As single-wire audio solutions for your A/V peripherals, HDMI and optical are similar in some ways but very different in others. So which of these new connections is the right one for you and your home theater room, and how do you wire everything together correctly? We’ve put together this explainer to answer all these questions and more.

A war of audio capabilities

As mentioned, fundamentally, both HDMI and optical allow you to send digital audio from one piece of hardware to another. The idea behind this is to be able to send whatever content you plan on enjoying — from your TV to Blu-ray players and game systems — into a larger, better audio system.

Whether you’re watching movies and TV shows through your TV directly or using a streaming device, you can think of your TV as being the main hub — everything connects (or is built into) your TV, with a separate sound system as the device you’re sending audio into.

And in terms of how that signal gets from your TV to the audio peripheral, there are two options — HDMI ARC (or ARC for short) and digital optical.

Digital optical: The old hat still fits

Developed by Toshiba in 1983, the digital optical wire was invented so consumers could transmit digital audio signals from CD and Laserdisc players to an A/V receiver or stereo system. Thanks to the optical cable and its unique connector — known as a TosLink (a shortening of Toshiba Link) connector — digital surround sound was possible for the first time.

One standout feature of the optical wire is that it doesn’t use copper to send digital info. Instead, the connection uses a beam of red light that flashes on and off. The name of this signal type is SPDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface), a standard that can also be passed from A to B through RCA cables.

SPIDF can deliver uncompressed stereo two-channel sound, also known as PCM, as well as compressed bitstream surround sound formats like Dolby Digital or DTS Surround System. SPIDF, and thus your optical digital connection, is limited, though.

Optical can’t do Dolby Digital Plus, let alone uncompressed Dolby TruHD, or DTS:X signals, because the signal simply cannot support the bandwidth. This means that if you want Dolby Atmos or DTS:X object-based surround sound, you can’t use the optical cable.

That being said, you can get surround sound with optical — up to 7.1 channels of Dolby Digital or basic DTS — but if you want to experience enhanced formats like Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, or DTS:X, you need to use HDMI. Also, if you happen to be into formats like DVD-Audio or SACD, you need HDMI for these formats, too.

And while digital optical is only capable of delivering compressed audio, that doesn’t mean it sounds bad. You can still get really good quality surround sound out of an optical connection. So if that’s your only option, then use it!

In fact, the new Sonos Ray soundbar only offers an optical connection, so this old standard is still getting used in new products today. But if you want top-quality surround sound with future-proofing built in, HDMI ARC or eARC is the way to go.

HDMI: An uncompressed command center

Besides the enhanced sound quality, using an HDMI cable allows you to take advantage of HDMI CEC — or Consumer Electronics Control — which lets you change the volume of your soundbar or A/V receiver with the volume buttons on your TV remote, turn everything in the system on or off at the same time with just one power button, as well as some other clever tricks.

Simply put, if you have the option of using HDMI ARC (or eARC) between your devices, go with this option for the most optimized home theater experience.

Performance you can see and hear

While this may seem obvious, we’d like to take a moment to address the other major calling card of HDMI that digital optical simply cannot touch, which is the ability to send both digital audio and picture from a myriad of sources to your TV, projector, or A/V receiver. Digital optical, on the other hand, is only capable of sending audio from one component to another.

And because of its uncompressed limitations and complete lack of picture-sending capabilities, digital optical isn’t receiving the same stream of standardized upgrades and evolutions that HDMI is.

How do you use HDMI and digital optical cables?

Connecting both types of wires couldn’t be easier, although HDMI (and optical, to an extent) are going to require a few tweaks in your TV or receiver’s settings.

With optical, just plug one end of the cable into your TV or the digital output of a standalone component, and the other end into the optical input of your A/V receiver or soundbar.

With HDMI, simply connect one end of the cable to the HDMI port marked ARC (or eARC) on your A/V component and the other end to the port marked ARC (or eARC) on your TV or audio device. From there, though, you need to go into your TV’s audio settings and check a few things.

For those of you using HDMI ARC, you might want to first go make sure that HDMI CEC is turned on, if that’s an option. Some systems won’t turn ARC on until you turn CEC on. Next, go into your audio output settings and choose either HDMI ARC or digital optical.

For those of you using the optical connection, you’ll want to go one step further and choose either PCM or bitstream. Choose PCM if you have a two-channel soundbar, even if it does virtual, fake surround sound. And choose bitstream if you have a surround sound soundbar that decodes Dolby or DTS so that it gets a legit surround sound signal.

All this said, if you do have HDMI ARC on your TV and your audio device, my advice is to use that over optical. It’s superior, no doubt about it.

That’s all there is to it!

