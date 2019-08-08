Ready to jump into Ultra HD? Here are the best 4K Blu-ray players to do so

Share

Sony’s UBP-X700 is the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player for most people. For a fair cost, it offers the latest cinema-grade video and audio technologies to put you right in the center of your favorite movies and shows.

We’ve spent hundreds of hours testing Blu-ray players over the years, especially the latest 4K-capable models. The best options can sneak Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and more into the same package, but there are plenty of reasons to consider those that fall shy of the order, and we go into more detail about those ahead.

Once we’ve helped you pick out some hardware, take a look at the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs to put your fancy new entertainment center to work.

Sony UBP-X700

The best

Why you should buy this: With all the essentials — Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, HDR10, and all — it can handle any home cinema needs.

Who it’s for: Those who want to feel confident that their system won’t whimper at the highest quality 4K content available.

Why we picked the Sony UBP-X700:

Sony’s goal was to make the most versatile system it could, and the UBP-X700 doesn’t hold back. With Dolby Vision and HDR10 holding up their ends of the bargain on the video side, and Dolby Atmos joining hands with DTS:X for immersive object-based surround sound capabilities, the UBP-X700 will always push the best possible fidelity available.

In testing, we found performance to be exceptional across the board, with the player offering eye-popping clarity and color. We also noticed a vastly expanded soundstage for UHD Blu-rays when compared to identical movies in streaming formats, a testament to Sony’s masterful audio processing.

It’s remarkable that you can find all of this in a single package, especially considering the UBP-X700 is regularly available for under $200.

Sony UBP-X800M2

The best for audio enthusiasts

Why you should buy this: It offers incredible sights and sounds, including Dolby Atmos, 4K Ultra HD, and Dolby Vision + HDR10 support.

Who it’s for: Those who refuse to compromise on fidelity for either the video or audio side.

Why we picked the Sony UDP-X800M2:

There was a lot to like about the original Sony UBP-X800, but most notable was its use of both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X alongside Sony’s excellent Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE HX), which allowed it to offer cinema-level sound in your home. Combined, these traits offer unmatched audio.

The only problem was the lack of Dolby Vision support, but Sony corrected that mistake for the newer UBP-X800M2, making it a high-octane option that needs to be in any serious home theater setup. You’ll pay handsomely for the upgraded fidelity, but it’s worth the peace of mind knowing your UHD Blu-ray collection will always look and sound its best.

With the aforementioned DSEE HX support, the Sony UBP-X800M2 is the best option for those who like to pipe a lot of music through their home theater system. The Blu-ray player neatly unpacks compressed audio formats like MP3 and FLAC, among others, to deliver hi-fi sound that’s far more abstract than others are capable of. It almost makes us forget that Oppo’s UDP-203 ever existed. Almost.

LG UP870

The best budget Ultra HD player

Why you should buy this: It has the necessities for crystal clear 4K Blu-ray without breaking the bank.

Who it’s for: The home theater builder on a budget.

Why we picked the LG UP870:

The LG UP870 doesn’t jump off the page when it comes to features, but if all you’re after is a competent 4K Blu-ray player, that’s exactly what you’re getting here. LG sadly opts out of Dolby Vision, but the UP870 still has HDR10 for increased vibrancy in movies that support it.

Your premium surround sound prospects remain intact with Dolby Atmos on board, too. The UP870 can also upscale DVDs, so even the oldest films in your collection will look great on a 4K set.

We would have liked a few popular streaming apps for those who want the Blu-ray player to be the sole benefactor of their home theater, but we would sooner recommend you pick up an affordable streaming stick.

The most fun

Why you should buy this: You want 4K games to go alongside your movies.

Who it’s for: Those who want a one-stop entertainment machine that does almost everything.

Why we picked the Xbox One X:

While there may be two major 4K gaming consoles on the market, only one of them can boast 4K Blu-ray capabilities, and that’s the Xbox One family. The Xbox One X is the quintessential all-in-one box that can take over a living room. You can play video games at resolutions up to 4K with HDR10 for lifelike color, and then grab some popcorn to wind down and watch your favorite movies in stunning detail.

You might think that a gaming console would skimp on connections, but the One X features three USB 3.0 ports, 5GHz WiFi, an Ethernet port, S/PDIF ports, and two HDMI ports, though the HDMI-in port is simply a passthrough meant for cable or satellite set-top boxes.

Unlike most other Blu-ray players, the Xbox One X never stops evolving. It has tons of streaming apps in the Xbox Store, all regularly updated with the latest user experience and features. Netflix offers Dolby Vision support, for instance, which not even the Blu-ray disc player inside can yet claim. System updates also come in more regularly than traditional Blu-ray players, often with sweeping changes that only add to the experience such as when Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos eventually showed up (albeit in limited form).

While we consider it perverse not to pair your beautiful 4K TV with a console that takes full advantage of it, you may also want to consider the Xbox One S. It only offers ordinary 1080p gaming, but it has all the same Blu-ray capabilities as the Xbox One X at a much more comfortable price point.

It’d be irresponsible of us not to mention a couple of major pitfalls as it pertains to the Xbox One’s Dolby Vision implementation. Microsoft launched the feature in 2018, but it used a newer version of the Dolby Vision software that supports low-latency gaming.

The result? If you have an older TV, like a 2016 LG OLED TV, it isn’t compatible with the Xbox One’s gaming-specific implementation of Dolby Vision (even if the TV says it supports Dolby Vision). The earliest models with support came in 2017, and that list widened greatly in the years to follow. Dolby maintains a list of all TVs that are compatible with this version of Dolby Vision, so check to see that yours has the green light before making a purchase.

Ironically, there are no games that offer Dolby Vision support as of this writing, so all of the headaches have been for naught. You’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Vision when streaming content from Netflix, but for now, Blu-ray discs and games are limited to the still-excellent HDR10.

Sony BDP-S6700

The best 4K upscaling

Why you should buy this: Your 1080p Blu-ray movies will look more like 4K with the magic worked by the Sony BDP-6700.

Who it’s for: Those who want older Blu-ray movies to look their best on 4K TVs.

Why we picked the Sony BDP-S6700:

While it can’t handle Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, the Sony BDP-S6700 upscales your 1080p Blu-rays to show movies in higher detail on your 4K TV. This is a great option for someone who has amassed a sizable Blu-ray collection but isn’t quite ready to reinvest in new hardware and media, especially with 8K looming. The BDP-S6700 also upscales DVDs to 1080p if you happen to have a few of those still laying around.

Although you can’t enjoy UHD Blu-ray, the BDP-S6700 can stream 4K content from Netflix, Amazon Video, and more. The latest model has a better Wi-Fi chip that goes along with an Ethernet port to facilitate that.

With Sony’s TV SideView app, you can control the user interface with your smartphone, though the included remote is decent enough that you might only use that feature when you lose it. The most exciting of the app’s abilities is to beam your smartphone screen to your TV, which comes in handy for sharing personal and obscure content that you normally wouldn’t be able to access with the player alone.

How we test

We begin each model year by bringing in the top-tier televisions from each of the major brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, and Panasonic. These premium televisions help set the highest standard for the year, managing expectations for each model below them, and providing context among the competitors.

We typically test any media player with a number of these high-end TVs, checking compatibility and performance over a series of weeks or even months in our A/V testing room.

When possible, we’ll place two competing models side by side to analyze picture quality differences, providing real-world context to the specifications provided by each manufacturer.

We make a concerted effort to test every aspect of a given player, making sure to provide the most thorough feedback possible to our readers. After all, you’ll be living with your new player for years to come, and we only want to recommend devices that we ourselves enjoy.