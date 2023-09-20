 Skip to main content
Everything announced at Amazon’s fall 2023 devices event

Derek Malcolm
By

The leaves are starting to turn color, and you know what that means: Amazon’s annual fall Devices and Services event is upon us, bringing with it a veritable smorgasbord of product announcements, from new Fire TV streaming stuff, Echo devices, and Kindles to Amazon smart home gear like Blink and Ring cameras, Eero wi-fi, and Alexa galore.

Taking place today, September 20, from Amazon’s shiny new HQ2 second headquarters in Crystal City, Arlington, Virginia, the invite-only event was heavy on themes of generative AI and its use in the home, specifically how it relates to its own products. Alexa has gotten a significant AI upgrade across the board using its advance LLM (large language model) making the smart assistant more intuitive, conversational, and integrated with your smart home.

Amazon says that most of the new products announced today will be available in the coming weeks and months. We were on the ground at HQ2 for the event, and here’s a roundup of everything Amazon announced.

New Amazon Echo devices

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen).
The new Amazon Echo Show 8. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Out of the gate, Amazon started things off with the announcement of a new Amazon Echo Show 8. The new smart Alexa device boasts improved video calling, sound, and now has custom-built spatial audio and room adaptation tech that uses room-sensing mics that listen to the acoustics of the room, adjusting the playback to suit. A new adaptive Content feature changes the home screen based on how close or far you are from the screen. As you approach it, the content and how it’s displayed changes. Among the loads of upgrades that have been made to Alexa (more on this later), Alexa’s response time is also 40% faster and the conversation is much more natural. The Echo Show 8 will retail for $150. Preorders open today and will start shipping next month.

Amazon today also announced a new Echo speaker for kids, dubbed the Echo Pop Kids, the company’s smallest speaker yet, geared, yep, to kids. Using Alexa’s new conversational LLM (large language model) AI, the Echo Pop Kids promises to be fun for kids to talk to and ask questions. The cute speaker brings fun audiobooks kid-friendly themes and more, and will cost $50.

For the bespectacled among us, Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Frame smart glasses have gotten an update, too, with a smart new look (with two designs from a partnership with eyewear makers Carerra), improved sound to their open-ear design that makes it easy to hear the world around you, especially in noisy environments, and better battery life among other improvements. The new Echo Frames will go for $270.

Amazon Fire TV

Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Amazon

Fans of Amazon’s stalwart streaming devices will be happy to hear that the company has finally dropped a couple of new and improved Fire TV Sticks and a cool new Fire TV soundbar to their lineup. First up is a new version of the Fire TV Stick 4K ($50), which Amazon says has gotten an improved processor, a 2GHz quad-core with 30% more power that will help apps perform better, Wi-Fi 6 support for faster and more stable 4K streaming, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($60) does all that and adds Dolby Atmos sound, plus it’s getting Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience, which has previously been available on its Omni QLED TVs and that uses sensors to, er, sense when people are in the room or not, triggering the experience that has the TV display art and other Alexa-powered widgets and custom information.

But perhaps the most fun of the Fire TV announcements was the addition of the new Fire TV Soundbar, a $120, Bluetooth-capable soundbar meant to work seamlessly with other Fire TV products and Fire TV-branded TVs. With two-channel sound and support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, the 24-inch long soundbar is compact, easy to set up, Amazon says, and should deliver sound that is surely better than what your TV can produce.

On top of all of this, Amazon’s common thread weaves through the Fire TV lineup, too, with its new generative AI LLM Alexa model making search and recommendations more intuitive and conversational. All of the new Fire TV devices are available now.

