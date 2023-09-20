 Skip to main content
New Ring and Blink cams bring extended range, battery life, 3D motion detection

Michael Bizzaco
By

Amazon’s fall devices event not only brought AI features to Alexa and a host of new Echo devices, it also ushered a fresh batch of cameras and accessories from Ring and Blink, both owned by Amazon. Here’s everything we know about the new hardware so far.

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera

The Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

An all-new Blink camera will be available for our driveways and garages on October 17. Priced at $160 and available for preorder, the Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera augments the classic Outdoor 4 with built-in lights, for better night-time footage.

Ring Stick-Up Cam Pro

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The all-new Ring Stick-Up Cam Pro is bringing some big innovations to one of Ring’s smallest cameras. 3D Motion Detection has been a feature you can find on other Ring products, from the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. The feature will now be incorporated into the Stick-Up Cam Pro, giving users Bird’s Eye capabilities and improved motion performance.

The Ring Stick-Up Cam Pro will sell for $180, and is available for preorder today.

Blink Sync Module Pro

The Blink Sync Module Pro.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Blink Sync Module Pro is the Blink device you need if your video doorbells and security cameras are having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi or holding a strong connection. Designed to give you much better network reach for your Blink gear, the Sync Module Pro will sell for $50 and will be available early next year.

Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack

Mimi Swain introduces the Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension pack
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You’d think up to two years of battery life would be sufficient for most owners of the Outdoor 4, but Blink wants to push that to four years with this battery expansion pack, which will sell for $30 when it debuts on October 17. It clips on to your existing camera to make a sort of battery sandwich.

